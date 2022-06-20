Matt Fitzpatrick triumphs at Brookline to become US Open champion 

Matthew Fitzpatrick is officially the king of The Country Club.

The 27-year-old Englishman has collected a pair of USGA championships at the historic Brookline golf course. On Sunday he outdueled Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler in an epic final round to add the U.S. Open trophy to his 2013 U.S. Amateur title he won at TCC.

“Just happy to be unbeaten around this place,” he said after joining Jack Nicklaus (Pebble Beach) as the only two male golfers to win the U.S. Open and Amateur on the same course.

Fitzpatrick’s final-round 68 left him alone at 6-under 274 in the end, one shot better than Scottie Scheffler (67) and Will Zalatoris (69) thanks to a gutsy par from a tight spot in the fairway bunker on 18 to save par – a “hit and hope” shot that will long be compared to Sandy Lyle’s in 1988 that delivered him a win at the Masters.

At various points during the day, each of those three players held the lead alone at 6-under. Fitzpatrick was the only one to hit that mark three times, and that made all the difference.

Hideki Matsuyama shot the low round of the week on Sunday, a 65 that set the clubhouse mark at 3-under par 277 that ultimately proved good enough for fourth. Collin Morikawa’s 2-under 278 total after his second 66 of the week left him in a share of fifth place with Rory McIlroy (69).

Just a month after not capitalizing on an opportunity from the final pairing at the PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick delivered from the same position to break his major championship maiden with a clutch final round.

Scheffler made the early run, making birdies on four of the first six holes to race to the front of the pack. But consecutive bogeys at 10 and 11 derailed his momentum. Twice Fitzpatrick caught him with birdies at 5 and 8 but fell back with bogeys at 6 and 10.

Zalatoris took advantage and seized command with a 17-foot birdie putt on the short 11th hole, with Fitzpatrick three-putting from almost precisely the same spot. The two-shot swing on the green broke their tie and left Zalatoris two up on both contenders.

Zalatoris gave one back with a bogey on 12 but made a clutch par save on 13. But that’s where Fitzpatrick reignited his momentum with a 48-foot birdie putt that prompted a fist pump and roar that echoed across The Country Club.

Then 15th hole provided another two-shot swing, this time in Fitzpatrick’s favour. He drained another 26-footer for birdie to get to 6-under while Zalatoris made bogey from the greenside bunker to fall two back.

Brookline, a venue that had previously always produced playoff drama in three previous U.S. Opens, still had more thrills in store down the stretch. Scottie Scheffler birdied the 17th hole to get to 5-under and was able to post that number in the clubhouse in the group ahead.

Zalatoris, who has proven to be a consistently plucky major contender, bounced back from his disappointment at 15 with a birdie at the par-3 16th to get back to 5-under and within a shot of Fitzpatrick. He had good looks at birdie from 12 and 14 feet, respectively, on both 17 and 18. But he missed them both – the last over the edge after getting a decent read off of Fitzpatrick’s putt.

Fitzpatrick tapped in for pars on each of the last two holes, the last after a clutch shot from a tricky spot in the fairway bunker.

“Matt's shot on 18 is going to be shown probably for the rest of U.S. Open history,” said Fitzpatrick. “I walked by it, and I thought that going for it was going to be ballsy, but the fact that he pulled it off and even had a birdie look was just incredible. So hat's off to him.” Fitzpatrick called it “one of the best I ever hit.” “I knew full well Will was going to hit it close,” he said. “He's one of the best approach players on tour. That's the good thing about knowing your stats. Who know who you're playing against. I was just trying to make a par on 18 and put the pressure on him and force him to make a birdie.” Fitzpatrick admitted fairway bunkers have given him troubles this year, but the circumstances forced his hand and he executed it flawlessly.

“One good thing is the way the lie was is it forced me not to go towards the pin; it kind of forced me to go well left anyway,” he said. “If I had to hit straight, it was kind of a chip across the green or whatever it was.

“But I just feel like I'm a fast player, and when I look back, it just all happened so fast. It was like just kind of natural ability took over and just played the shot that was at hand, if I was a junior trying to hit it close. I didn't mean to do that, but I just committed to the shot we kind of planned and came out of it squeezy fade. Yeah, it was amazing.” Both runner-ups gave it a good run and just got beat to the wire.

“This week I hit some of the worst shots I've hit in my career, and I've hit some of the best ones,” said Scheffler, the world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion. “So it was kind of a roller coaster week. To be at the end was definitely a lot of fun. Unfortunately, just came up one shot short.

“I was hitting a lot of good putts, and they just weren't falling. A few breaks here or there, and I would be the one holding the trophy. Tip of the hat to Fitzy. He's been playing really good golf, and he definitely deserved to win this event. I don't know if you guys noticed, but I feel like he has made some extreme improvements off the tee in a matter of months.” Zalatoris, who lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship and was runner-up in the 2021 Masters, is one short of completely the silver slam after adding another second place in the U.S. Open to his burgeoning major portfolio.

“I think this one probably is going to take a little bit more processing than (the PGA),” Zalatoris said. “I've got no regrets. I thought I played great all week, especially getting off to the start that I did today. It stings, obviously, to have three runner-ups so far in my career in majors, but keep knocking on that door. We're obviously doing the right things. I'd pay a lot of money for about an inch and a half, and I'd probably be a three-time major champion at this point. We'll just keep doing what we're doing.”