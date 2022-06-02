Graeme McDowell loses sponsor as he gears up for LIV Golf Series

Graeme McDowell has lost his sponsorship deal with RBC after he decided to take part in Greg Norman's Saudi-backed LIB Golf Invitational Series.
Fellow golfer Dustin Johnson has also been dropped from the label for the same reason.
The 42-year-old Irishman will play the $25 million LIV Golf Invitational Series opening event in London next week.
An RBC statement read: "As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players.
"We wish them well in their future endeavours."
McDowell has defended his decision to move to Greg Norman's new start-up league.
"I've operated all over the world for 20 years and this is a compelling opportunity.
"It's been designed to co-exist with the other tours in the world and let's just hope that it all works out well," McDowell added.