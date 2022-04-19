Alan Fahy clutch on the greens to claim West of Ireland glory

Bray's Alan Fahy used last year's South of Ireland reverse as inspiration and broke the heart of Galway's Liam Nolan with three clutch putts to win the Connolly's Audi West of Ireland Championship at County Sligo.

The 24-year-old Paddy Harrington Scholarship graduate from Maynooth University fell 5&4 to Co Sligo's TJ Ford in last year's decider in Lahinch.

But armed with an even smoother action thanks to coach Noel Fox and wielding his putter like an offensive weapon down the stretch, he denied Connacht the title in a tight and nerve-jangling final played in bright sunshine in front of a large, enthusiastic gallery.

"It's great; it's crazy," Fahy said. "It was only when I lost in the final of the South, I was thinking what a good opportunity I had let slip.

"I definitely felt way more comfortable today. I was a bit careless in my attitude in the South, thinking, 'OK, I've got the final now, let's go out and enjoy it; I've already had a good week.'

"But today, I definitely pushed on, and I got the head down a lot more and didn't even think about winning all day. I was really good. I was just focusing on one shot at a time, and that's what I did really well today."

The day began cold and wet, but Fahy showed he meant business in a northwest breeze, beating 19-year-old Boys international Thomas Higgins 3&2 as Nolan proved too strong for the other Roscommon candidate Allan Hill and won 2&1.

Brilliant sunshine illuminated the final and Nolan struck an early blow, winning the second in par before holing a 15 footer for a half in par at the fourth to remain in front.

The fifth was halved in birdies before 22-year-old Nolan drove into the lateral hazard at the sixth and made a double-bogey six to lose the hole to a bogey, then got a taste of what was to come on the greens as Fahy rolled in a 35 footer for birdie at the seventh to go one-up.

After halves in bogey at the eighth, Fahy turned one-up, then extended his lead to two holes when Nolan three-putted the 13th.

Fahy repaid the favour with a three-putt at the 14th, but he was deadly with the putter from there, rolling in a 15 footer for a half in birdies at the 15th after Nolan almost stiffed his approach.

The 16th proved pivotal as Fahy missed the 190-yard par-three left but bumped his recovery into the bank and made a 15 footer for a half in par.

As with so many finals at Rosses Point, the 17th proved the heart-breaker for Nolan.

Fahy left himself a four and a half footer for par with Nolan less than three feet away after both had found the green.

But while the eventual champion confidently drilled his right to left par putt home, Nolan tried to power home a two and a half footer and missed.

Fahy was thrilled his putting clicked just when Nolan was pressing hard to get back to all square.

"Massive," he said of the importance of those putts as he covered the 17 holes in level par to Nolan's three-over. "If I hadn't holed them, he could be standing here talking to you. So hats off to him. He played well all day and it was actually a great match. It was nip and tuck all day.

"I've been putting pretty poor all week, so to get the clutch ones on the way in was nice alright.

"I was just hanging in there. It literally could've gone either way coming down the stretch. He made a nice little fightback towards the end, but I kept the foot down and made a great up and down on 16 and holed a good putt on 15 as well."

Nolan looked resigned to his fate when Fahy made that par saver at the 16th.

"I put it up to him at the end, but he answered everything I had to give," Nolan said. "Those two putts on 15 and 16 were tough.

"I actually didn't even go to the tee first on 17 because that felt like a loss. But fair play to him. Great golf. He deserved it. He was better in the evening.”