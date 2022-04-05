Practice rounds suspended at Augusta because of bad weather

Practice rounds suspended at Augusta because of bad weather

Spectators leave the Augusta National Golf Course after play was suspended because of approaching inclement during a practice round for the Masters  on Tuesdaya. Picture: Charlie Riedel/AP

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 21:59
Phil Casey

Bad weather forced practice rounds to be suspended and Augusta National evacuated on Tuesday ahead of the 86th Masters.

Tournament officials made the decision shortly before 11am local time (4pm Irish time) and said the forecast indicated the grounds would not be reopened.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley said: "The safety of everyone at Augusta National was the determining factor in the decision to suspend Tuesday's practice round and evacuate the grounds.

"We share in the disappointment of our patrons, though we look forward to welcoming them back next year."

More in this section

McIlroy paired with Fitzpatrick and Koepka McIlroy paired with Fitzpatrick and Koepka
The Masters - Round One The Masters: How the yardage book made the wise old Augusta caddies redundant
The Masters - Preview Day 1 Rory McIlroy's tried playing Augusta every which way. So this time...
<p>Jon Rahm: They always say the first is the hardest, is the beginning of what we want to accomplish. Picture: Gerald Herbert/AP</p>

Jon Rahm determined to win more majors

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up