Practice rounds suspended at Augusta because of bad weather

Bad weather forced practice rounds to be suspended and Augusta National evacuated on Tuesday ahead of the 86th Masters.
Tournament officials made the decision shortly before 11am local time (4pm Irish time) and said the forecast indicated the grounds would not be reopened.
Masters chairman Fred Ridley said: "The safety of everyone at Augusta National was the determining factor in the decision to suspend Tuesday's practice round and evacuate the grounds.
"We share in the disappointment of our patrons, though we look forward to welcoming them back next year."