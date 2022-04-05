Breaking: Tiger Woods 'going to play' at the Masters

Breaking: Tiger Woods 'going to play' at the Masters

Tiger Woods during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 16:25
Scott Michaux, Augusta

Tiger Woods has said he plans to compete in the Masters, telling a press conference: “As of right now I feel like I am going to play.”

More follows later

