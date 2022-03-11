Weather continues to play havoc at the Players Championship

Dues to 2½ inches of rain that drenched TPC Sawgrass in 24 hours, the first round of the Players Championship was suspended again on Friday morning due to unplayable conditions. Unless play could resume for a few hours after thunderstorms clear in the afternoon, the PGA Tour said a scheduled Sunday finish would be off the table.

“The golf course has reached a point where it's unplayable, and we will ride this out as long as we can this afternoon,” said Gary Young, the PGA Tour chief referee. “If a window of opportunity presents itself, we'll get back out there later today.

“We were hoping to get four hours of golf in (Friday morning), which we did accomplish, but at some point we were hoping to get back out. We need to try to get as much play as we can by the end of the day. I would say, if we do not get back out on the golf course by the end of the day, then we are into that (Monday finish) situation.”

The first round resumed early Friday morning after the afternoon wave was almost completely wiped out on Thursday. Steady rains required occasional stoppages of play so that the squeegee crews could try to get standing water off the greens.

By 11:15am, the grounds crew simply couldn’t keep up with the water on the course, and a pending band of thunderstorms hastened the shutdown of play and clearance of the golf course.

“Unfortunately, we have reached a point now where there's just no window behind this area that we're moving into now,” said Young. “There's some lightning that is headed in this direction. We knew it was just going to be a point where we're just going to be battling too hard to keep up.”

The biggest morning movers were Brice Garnett – who holed out for eagle on the par-4 fourth hole on his last shot of the day to join overnight leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge at 6-under par – and Daniel Berger, who climbed to 5-under through 16 holes.

Kevin Kisner shot a 4-under 68 on Friday morning, while Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler reached 4-under through 16 and 15 holes respectively.

“The ball's going nowhere, but it's calm, so it's good,” Kisner said after finishing before play was suspended. “You've got to really be aggressive with your iron shots to make sure you're hitting enough club for the spin, and getting the ball on the fairway is paramount so you can get your hand on it.” Kisner was hoping for a restart Friday, considering the Saturday forecast is for high wind gusts joining the list of challenges the field will have to deal with.

“I'd rather play now than tomorrow when it's blowing 30; that's what I'm hoping for,” Kisner said.

Séamus Power was 1-under through 14 holes thanks to an eagle on the par-5 second hole. Rory McIlroy had jumped to 2-under through four holes with consecutive birdies to start before the rain began, but bogeys on Nos. 6, 10 and 14 had him 1-over through 15 holes before the suspension.

Young did not seem optimistic that the Players could avoid its fifth Monday finish since moving to TPC Sawgrass 40 years ago.

“At this point, we're just battling, trying to make up for lost time,” Young said. “We also know that the conditions we're going to be facing (Saturday) with the winds that are predicted, the pace of play is going to be slower as well. So we're trying to factor all of this in in our projections.

“We may be in a situation where, if we don't get back out there today, we're assured of a Monday finish, and we're also going to have some conversations about whether or not we re-pair following Round 3.” Young even said “the potential is there” for a Tuesday finish, but said “we feel very confident that we can finish this tournament by Monday.”

“We see a scenario where I think a Monday finish is possible … a lot of it depends on this system that's going to come in overnight and be with us through a portion of the morning (Saturday).

“In speaking with (the PGA Tour meteorologist), they're anticipating some winds that could be in the area of 60 miles per hour as it comes through. So we're going to make some adjustments to that, prepare for that overnight. The superintendent and his crew are going to need proper time to pick up debris, get the golf course back in condition. So there's a lot of variables involved. I'm talking a little bit about scenarios down the road, but I want to be careful about too many expectations. I would say, if we don't play any more golf today, we all know that we'll be here on Monday.”