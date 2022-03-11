Watch: Seamus Power’s caddy flips 8 iron upside down, hits 17th green at Sawgrass

Irish golfer Seamus Power is tipped by many to put in a good showing at the Players’ Championship this week. But it was his caddy, Simon Keelan, who stole the show ahead of a rain-affected day one of golf’s ‘fifth major’.

Had a day for myself. The Open champ recording me, Tyrell’s 8 iron turned around and Seamie dying to see a splash! #17 @THEPLAYERSChamp #caddiecomp @CaddieNetwork pic.twitter.com/fwkZRxbSiw

During practice on Wednesday, Keelan took Tyrell Hatton’s 8 iron and hit the the green of the famous 17th hole left-handed using a right-handed club. The 17th at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most feared holes in golf.

Cork man Keelan is the former Monkstown Golf Club Professional and has been caddying for Power since 2019. It has been a fruitful partnership that has seen Waterford’s Power jump from 446th to 46th in the world rankings in that time.

The clip, which was filmed by Shane Lowry, has gone viral and has been retweeted by many including by the PGA Tour and Golf.com. It has already been called one of the moments of the week at the Players’.

Golf fans have been left stunned by the shot.

Seamus Power’s caddie casually flips Tyrrell Hatton’s 8 iron upside down, hits the 17th green at Sawgrass.🤯 pic.twitter.com/y2D3YaSSXj — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) March 10, 2022