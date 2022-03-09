Georgia on his mind? Seamus Power is taking one 'major' at a time

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Roughly a year ago at this time, Séamus Power was ranked outside the top 475 players in the world and struggling just to keep his PGA Tour card. This week he’s in the richest tournament in golf with a whole new set of problems.

Secure in his status with a two-year exemption as a PGA Tour winner in 2021, Power’s frame of reference has undergone a paradigm shift. He’s sitting squarely on No. 50 in the world golf rankings – the pivot point that opens doors to an entirely different world, including the Masters Tournament next month.

“He's in great shape in his game and where he is in the world of golf at the minute,” said Shane Lowry, whose relationship with Power going all the way back to amateur days playing international and boys golf together.

“He's got a few big weeks and obviously a lot of people are going to be talking ‘Are you in Augusta?’ I've been there and all you’re gonna hear the next few weeks is whether he’s going to get in Augusta or not. And that's probably gonna annoy him but he just needs to go out and do his thing.”

So naturally, the first question to Power on Wednesday as he prepares to play in his second career Players Championship was how he was handling being on the bubble with the Masters just a month away.

“It hasn’t really affected me much, to be honest,” Power said with a laugh after playing his second practice round with Lowry at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. “It wasn’t one of my goals initially. Certainly, one of my goals is to win a tournament and get into the Masters. The rankings just kind of happened recently. It’ll be a lovely bonus but the season is long. Obviously, it’s a tournament you always wanted to get in.”

Power won the Barbasol Championship on the sixth playoff hole last July for his maiden victory. The victory earned him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and the opportunity to build his preferred schedule, but since it was played directly opposite the Open Championship it did not earn him the best perk of an automatic spot into the 2022 Masters.

This season started with three early top-10 finishes from November to February that pushed him as high as 45th in the world. But three consecutive missed cuts have left him sitting at No. 50, with the top 50 at the conclusion of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play getting into Augusta.

He’ll have two more quality at bats to secure his standing in high value starts this week at the Players and WGC Match Play in two weeks.

“Great opportunity, two strong fields, a lot of world ranking points,” Power said. “If you play well and shoot a couple of good rounds, it won’t be a problem. … I’ve probably overplayed a tiny bit.”

Power played in the Players in 2019, finishing a solid T35. So he knows what he’s capable of on a difficult golf course where players will face some difficult weather conditions as the week wears on.

“With the weather this could change in the next few days but I really like the course and it suits my eye,” he said. “I can play it pretty well and that’s always a plus.”

As much as he’d like to let the golf take care of itself, it’s easier said than done trying to put off thoughts about what’s at stake regarding the Masters and everything that comes along with a comfortable top-50 world ranking. Before Lowry became Open champion at Royal Portrush in 2019, he often found himself in that similar bubble sport regarding the Masters and other majors.

“It’s strange because you don't actually think about it that much yourself until you're asked about it,” Lowry said. “And then when you start getting asked about it, it’s like creeping into your thoughts. I’m sure he’ll be fine. He’s old enough now, and wise enough to do his own thing and just get on with it. If anything he should be very happy where he is at the minute now. Whether he gets into Augusta or not, I think is irrelevant. Obviously, he really wants it. It'd be amazing for him. But I think, you know, he should be pretty happy where his game’s at now and he should be looking at not only getting to Augusta but trying to compete there.”

Power and Lowry took very different paths to reach this same place. Lowry sprung onto the scene with a win at the Irish Open as an amateur and gradually grew into an Open champion and a Ryder Cup player. Power is less than one month older than Lowry, having turned 35 last week, but took longer to get here.

“Everyone thinks he’s younger because he did it a whole different route than I did but we all end up in the same place,” said Lowry. “It’s great to have another Irish flag up there on the leaderboard.”

Power figured things out his own way the last few years and as he grew more comfortable his game started to thrive. He said he never lost faith that his game would finally bring him to this level.

“Every now and then if you’re on a bad stretch, you do question some things, but if you ever lose that belief you’re in the wrong thing,” he said. “It’s one of those sports that has massive ups and downs. It can change very quickly, especially when you get on a golf course you like good things can happen. All it takes is four good rounds and everything can turn around.”

Four good rounds on a course that suits him this week could indeed change everything. He’s already seen that happen on a different scale at the Barbasol, and that will remain his focus instead of fretting about what number sits next to his name in the world ranks.

“I saw that last year when I won a tournament it changed everything,” Power said. “That’s going to stay my goal. The world ranking points are very complicated to me. If I play well and win some tournaments, I’ll go up. My goals never included the world rankings, but instead trying to get to the Tour Championship and back to the Tournament of Champions. I want to be there on merit instead of kind of backdooring your way in.”