'It's a huge relief for Irish golf' - Leona Maguire makes history with first Irish win on LPGA tour

Leona Maguire has won the LPGA Drive On Championship, winning by four shots from Lexi Thompson.
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Leona Maguire of Ireland lines up a putt on the 1st green during the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club on February 05, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 22:00

Leona Maguire has won the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida. The Cavan woman's win at the Golden Ocala Golf Club is the first by an Irish woman on tour.

A final round of 67 saw Maguire finish three shots clear of Lexi Thompson.

Maguire had six birdies in the third round of this 54-hole event to card a total of -18.

"It's a bit surreal...it’s 17 years in the making. I’m just proud of how the whole week went, especially today," she told Sky Sports after the history-making round.

"I have a lot of people to thank and it’s been a long road, but it’s probably more relief than anything else.

"It's huge for Irish golf. Hopefully there's a lot of people watching at home and lots of kids wanting to get there."

Before her round, Maguire had told LPGA.com she had learnt from being in contention for wins during last year's tour.

"I was in contention a few times last year and learnt some things from that," she said.

"Solheim Cup obviously, just sticking to the same game plan. There's a lot of good players here, there's a lot of quality shots that need to be hit between us."

Maguire enjoyed a breakthrough year on tour in 2021.

She starred in European's Solheim Cup win recorded two second-places and four top 10 finishes.

<p>Seamus Power. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images</p>

Consecutive rounds of 64 has Seamus Power in the lead at Pebble Beach

