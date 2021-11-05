Nino Bertasio holds slim lead in Portugal as Pádraig Harrington slips down leaderboard

Italy’s Nino Bertasio remained the man to catch in the Portugal Masters, but saw his lead cut in half on day two in Vilamoura.

Bertasio was four shots clear of the field after a stunning opening 61 and added a 69 on Friday to post a halfway total of 12 under par at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

However, on a day of low scoring, former Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters and France’s Matthieu Pavon both shot 64 to reach 10 under alongside Lucas Bjerregaard and Adri Arnaus, who shot 65 and 67, respectively.

Bertasio, who is seeking a first European Tour title, said: “I’m pleased. I couldn’t have expected anything similar to yesterday. It was a solid day, I didn’t make many putts. The greens were a bit bumpy towards the end.

“I made three birdies out there and they were inside two feet, but I’ll take it. It was difficult [to stay present] with so many messages and social media, but now a good second round in, tomorrow starts the weekend, basically a new tournament, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Bjerregaard, who won this event in 2017, fired an eagle and four birdies in his 65 as he seeks a third European Tour title.

“There was a little less wind this morning,” the 30-year-old Dane said. “Greens were perfect when we started, so that was nice. I took advantage of that and made a few putts.

“It’s not been a good year for me. I’ve not been playing very well. I’ve had little glimpses here and there of improvement, but it’s not really shown much.

“These last couple of months I’ve been playing better and making some more cuts, but it’s not quite where it needs to be. I’m pleased with the last couple of days.”

After his impressive opening round where was tied for fourth, Pádraig Harrington slipped back after adding a round of 72 to his opening 67 and is three under going into the weekend.

The 2021 European Ryder Cup captain mixed two birdies and three bogeys, although he did pull off a brilliant effort to save par at the 18th.

Jonathan Caldwell is a shot further back after going around in one under, while Cormac Sharvin missed the cut adding a 72 to his opening 76.

England’s Richard Bland also shot 65 to lie five shots off the lead, despite struggling with a knee injury.