Shane Lowry and John Murphy in share of second at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

England's Danny Willett sitting on 14-under holds a three-stroke lead ahead of the chasing pack
Shane Lowry and John Murphy in share of second at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Shane Lowry: In a four-way tie for second. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 17:14

Shane Lowry and Kinsale's John Murphy are in a four-man share of second place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

However, England's Danny Willett sitting on 14-under holds a three-stroke lead ahead of the chasing pack which includes his compatriots Tyrrell Hatton and Richard Bland.

Daniel Gavins, Joakim Lagergren of Sweden and Denmark's Jeff Winther are a shot further back heading into Sunday's final round.

Co Antrim's Michael Hoey is in the top 30 on five-under while a three-over round saw Padraig Harrington fall outside the top-100 at the Links tournament.

More to follow...

More in this section

Ryder Cup Golf Shane Lowry: European players’ families got ‘dog’s abuse’ from some US fans
Ryder reasons: How a spirited, superior USA trounced Europe Ryder reasons: How a spirited, superior USA trounced Europe
43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches Shane Lowry: ‘I feel very disappointed for Pádraig. He doesn’t deserve this’
#Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry and John Murphy in share of second at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Kinsale golfer John Murphy and Shane Lowry enter top-10 at Dunhill Links Championship

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up