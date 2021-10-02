Shane Lowry and John Murphy in share of second at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Shane Lowry and Kinsale's John Murphy are in a four-man share of second place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
However, England's Danny Willett sitting on 14-under holds a three-stroke lead ahead of the chasing pack which includes his compatriots Tyrrell Hatton and Richard Bland.
Daniel Gavins, Joakim Lagergren of Sweden and Denmark's Jeff Winther are a shot further back heading into Sunday's final round.
Co Antrim's Michael Hoey is in the top 30 on five-under while a three-over round saw Padraig Harrington fall outside the top-100 at the Links tournament.