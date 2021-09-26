Rory McIlroy wins singles match but Europe heading towards heavy Ryder Cup defeat

McIlroy let out a huge roar after holing a 13ft birdie putt to go three up with four to play but few of his team-mates had much to cheer about.
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy watches his shot on the 15th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match. Picture: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 20:47

Rory McIlroy has ended a difficult week on a personal high, defeating Xander Schauffele 3&2 in the opening singles match on the final day of the Ryder Cup, where USA lead 13-6 with 14.5 points securing the win.

After ending day two trailing 11-5, Europe are staring a heavy defeat in the face as when McIlroy completed victory, no other European was ahead in their game.

The Ulster man eventually closed out the victory with a birdie at the 16th – the first time he had played the hole all week – but his point to make it 11-6 looked like being the only one in the opening seven matches.

“I love being a part of this team. I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them this week. I’m glad I put a point on the board for the team today,” said an emotional McIlroy, fighting back the tears.

“I just can’t wait to get another shot at this. It is by far the best experience in golf and I hope there are boys and girls watching this today who aspire to play in this event or the Solheim Cup.

“No matter what happens later I am proud of every single player, I’m proud of the captain and vice-captains.

“It’s been a tough week.”

Team USA quickly added two points on the board with Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler bringing the hosts to within a point and a half of reclaiming the Ryder Cup.

#Ryder Cup#Rory McIlroy
