Ryder Cup diary: Bryson DeChambeau, the odd ball out, sits out first morning

Different ball game

Choice of golf ball plays a significant role in the foursomes, so it was no surprise to see Bryson DeChambeau sit out the opening session.

The Mad Scientist is the only player at Whistling Straits to play the Bridgestone Tour B X. In fact, the 24 players use eight different ball brands, according to a report. The most popular brand is Titleist with 15 players using either the Titleist Pro V1 or Titleist Pro V1x.

Bridgestone Tour B X, Bryson DeChambeau; Callaway Chrome Soft X, Jon Rahm; Callaway Chrome Soft X LS, Xander Schauffele; Srixon Z-Star XV, Shane Lowry; TaylorMade TP5, Collin Morikawa; TaylorMade TP5x, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia; Titleist Pro V1, Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger; Titleist Pro V1x, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter.

Traffic chaos

The media is staying all over Wisconsin this week.

This reporter is just 35 minutes away near Manitowoc, the hometown of Making A Murderer protagonist Steven Avery, who is serving life for murder at Waupun Correctional Institution, 60 miles west of Whistling Straits.

But after leaving at 5am each day to arrive at the media centre well before 6am, there was traffic chaos on day one of the Ryder Cup. I was set to arrive at my usual time when traffic backed up two miles from the course, and it took more than 90 minutes to cover the last leg of the journey.

The tailback also affected the players, and European captain Pádraig Harrington and his wife Caroline needed a police escort to cover the last few miles to the course with several players involved in the first session also caught up.

Irish on tour

Kevin Fleming from Foxford, Co Mayo and Michael Carrigy and Gerry Fox from Lanesboro in Longford watched Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter lose heavily to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

“Hopefully, they can fight back,” Gerry said somewhat forlornly as the European duo fought from five down after nine to three down with seven to go before shaking hands on the 15th after a 5&3 thumping.

Kevin and Michael, both tradesmen, now live in Sag Harbor on Long Island, not far from Shinnecock Hills, while Michael lives and works in Manhattan, where he takes care of an apartment building.

All three flew up to Milwaukee to play some golf and watch the Ryder Cup, and while they sported green and white hats decorated with shamrocks as well as an Irish tricolour and a European flag, there were no county jerseys on show.

It’s been a tough year for Mayo GAA fans, so Kevin didn’t have the heart to don green and red. “A tough year? A tough 70 years,” he quipped as they trudged on after the ill-fated European pair.

The Irish trio at least got front row seats for the opening tee shots earlier in the morning after a volunteer ushered a rare, colourful European presence to a privileged position behind the first tee.

Harry Putter recovers

Matchplay gamesmanship is not unknown in the Ryder Cup, but there were no dark arts at play as Harry Potter actor Tom Felton collapsed during Wednesday’s Celebrity Match at Whistling Straits.

Felton, 34, plays the role of evil Draco Malfoy from the House of Slytherin in the movie series, but a friend reported the actor was “okay” after Wednesday’s collapse on the terrifying 18th hole.

“He’s okay, speedy recovery, brother,” his friend, Derek Pitts wrote on his Instagram story.

Irish influence at Olympic

The Ryder Cup is bursting with officials from all walks of life, including representatives of courses that will host future Ryder Cups.

Adare Manor, which will host the centenary event in 2027, has people in situ, and so too does The Olympic Club in San Francisco, which will host the 2033 Ryder Cup.

The Olympic Club officials included Paul O’Driscoll, a native of Skibbereen in West Cork and his colleague Dan Dillon, a Kentucky native.

“I will be the first Irish president of Olympic Club next year,” explained O’Driscoll, who has been living in the US since 1985. “Dan was vice-chair of the Presidents Cup at Harding Park.”

Dillon’s four grandparents hailed from Meath and Westmeath, while O’Driscoll is a friend of San Francisco-based Kitt Flood, brother of Pádraig Harrington’s caddie, Ronan.

“We have just hosted US Women’s Open and we have the 2025 US Amateur Championship, 2028 PGA Championship, and the 2033 Ryder Cup,” Paul explained. “It’s a really exciting time for The Olympic Club.”

Inside the ropes

There appears to be hundreds of people following matches inside the ropes at Whistling Straits.

There is a cohort of observers from the PGA in the UK and Ireland, and they include former Irish Region Order of Merit winner John Kelly, the ex-St Margaret’s pro who is now the general manager at Malahide. “We came over with the players on the flight on Monday,” reported Kelly, who is part of a 16-strong contingent of PGA board members. “And hopefully, we will be going back with the Ryder Cup on Monday.”