Leona Maguire completes unbeaten Solheim Cup debut as Europe beat USA in Ohio

Europe currently lead in three of the four matches out on the course.
“Jen’s a world-class player, we’ve done battle many times in college, so this is not the first, and it will definitely not be the last,” Leona said after her resounding victory.
It fell to Finnish rookie Matilda Castren to make a nerveless par save on the 18th to beat Lizette Salas and make sure the trophy would return across the Atlantic, with Emily Pedersen then guaranteeing half a point from the bottom match to ensure outright victory when she went three up with three to play. She would go on to close out a 15-13 victory on the last.
Leona Maguire caps off an unbeaten Solheim Cup debut in style to secure Europe's first point of the singles!
Maguire ripped one of her fairway woods to 10 feet at the par-five second before nonchalantly rolling in the putt to go one up.
“And I had two phenomenal partners in Mel and Georgia, as well, that just let me do my thing.”
Matthew secured the winning point in Europe’s previous win in America in 2013 but added: “I think it’s even sweeter as a captain actually. It’s certainly more nerve-racking watching. It’s all down to the team really, it’s if they play well, so all hats off to them.”