Leona Maguire given testing Solheim Cup start against Korda sisters

Reid and Maguire were drawn to face world number one and Olympic champion Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica
Leona Maguire of Ireland at the practice range round ahead of the 2021 Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Picture: Brian Spurlock/Sportsfile

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 23:00
Phil Casey

Leona Maguire and playing partner Mel Reid were given the daunting task of taking on the top American pairing on day one of the 17th Solheim Cup in Toledo.

Reid and Maguire were drawn to face world number one and Olympic champion Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica in the third match of the opening foursomes session at Inverness Club on Saturday.

The Korda sisters won their foursomes matches by 6&4 and 6&5 at Gleneagles in 2019, but were separated for the opening day fourballs and left out of the second day fourballs entirely as Europe went on to claim a dramatic one-point victory.

Reid admitted at the start of the week that she did not know 26-year-old rookie Maguire well, but Europe captain Catriona Matthew said she was “very confident” that the pair had gelled well together.

“Leona is obviously fairly new on the LPGA and with Covid it’s been difficult,” Matthew said. “They’ve not been able to go out and they don’t see as many different people.

“(But) we’re all together as a team and they’ve played the last couple of days together and they’ve got to know each other. If you watch their press conference yesterday, they’re getting on great.” Asked what she had seen in Maguire’s play in practice, Matthew added: “To be honest it’s not really even her play this week, it’s been her play over the last probably year and a half.

“I think she’s just a very steady player. Hits a lot of fairways, hits a lot of greens, and makes a lot of birdies; great putter.

“I think her and Mel, they’ve really got to know each other the last couple of days, and I think their games kind of complement each other. Leona is a fantastic green reader and fantastic putter and Mel has perhaps got that little extra bit of length.

“I think they’re enjoying playing with each other and their games will complement each other well in the foursomes.” AIG Women’s Open winner Anna Nordqvist will partner Finnish rookie Matilda Castren in the opening match against Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, with the unbeaten pair of Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall then taking on Ally Ewing and Megan Khang.

The final match of the opening session sees Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen up against Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare.

US captain Pat Hurst kept all three of her rookies – Marina Harigae, Jennifer Kupcho and Yealimi Noh – out of the opening session, along with Lizette Salas.

Solheim Cup opening session Saturday foursomes

(Team Europe first, all times Irish)

12.35pm: Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren v Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst

12.47pm: Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall v Ally Ewing and Megan Khang

12.59pm: Mel Reid and Leona Maguire v Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda 

1.11pm: Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen v Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare

