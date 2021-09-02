Leona Maguire: 'I’ll look back in 20, 30 years and realise how special it was'

Maguire is one of four rookies in the Europe team that takes on USA Inverness Club in Toledo this weekend.
Leona Maguire: 'I’ll look back in 20, 30 years and realise how special it was'

Leona Maguire of Ireland walks the 12th hole with her caddie during a practice round ahead of the 2021 Solheim Cup. Picture: Brian Spurlock/Sportsfile

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 20:17
Phil Casey

Leona Maguire is looking forward to making memories as she becomes the first Irishwoman to play in the Solheim Cup - but insists she is focussed on the here and now and won't reflect on her achievement until a couple of decades down the line.

Maguire is one of four rookies in the Europe team that takes on USA Inverness Club in Toledo this weekend.

“It’s obviously a huge honour,” Maguire said. “I think it’s something I’ll probably not dwell on too much right now. I’ll look back probably in 20, 30 years when I’m done playing and realise how special it was.

“This is something I’ve looked forward to for a long time. Got a little glimpse of it when I played the Junior Solheims, and yeah, really good to be part of the big team now.

“I think there will be a lot of good memories after this week, and hopefully some of them will be on the golf course, but I think a lot of them will be off the golf course, too.”

More in this section

Rory McIlroy: 'There's no room in golf for people to abuse someone on the course' Rory McIlroy: 'There's no room in golf for people to abuse someone on the course'
BMW Championship - Final Round Rory McIlroy playing catch-up in Tour Championship: 'You just have to get off to a fast start'
Cantlay comes up clutch to beat DeChambeau in marathon six-hole play-off PGA to clamp down on disrespectful spectator abuse towards Bryson DeChambeau
Leona Maguire: 'I’ll look back in 20, 30 years and realise how special it was'

Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples named United States vice-captains for Ryder Cup

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up