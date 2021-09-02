Leona Maguire: 'I’ll look back in 20, 30 years and realise how special it was'

Leona Maguire is looking forward to making memories as she becomes the first Irishwoman to play in the Solheim Cup - but insists she is focussed on the here and now and won't reflect on her achievement until a couple of decades down the line.
Maguire is one of four rookies in the Europe team that takes on USA Inverness Club in Toledo this weekend.
“It’s obviously a huge honour,” Maguire said. “I think it’s something I’ll probably not dwell on too much right now. I’ll look back probably in 20, 30 years when I’m done playing and realise how special it was.
“This is something I’ve looked forward to for a long time. Got a little glimpse of it when I played the Junior Solheims, and yeah, really good to be part of the big team now.
“I think there will be a lot of good memories after this week, and hopefully some of them will be on the golf course, but I think a lot of them will be off the golf course, too.”