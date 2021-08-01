Rory McIlroy: 'I never tried so hard all my life to finish third'

Rory McIlroy: 'I never tried so hard all my life to finish third'

1 August 2021; Rory McIlroy of Ireland reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 18th green.

Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 12:02
Brendan O’Brien at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama

Rory McIlroy's dream of an Olympic bronze medal ended on a third play-off hole at the Kasumigaseki Country Club this morning.

McIlroy was involved in a seven-way play-off at Kasumigaseki Country Club after Xander Schauffele and Rory Sababatini secured gold and silver respectively.

McIlroy, Great Britain's Paul Casey, Japan's Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Open champion Collin Morikawa of the United States were the big-name stars in the play-off along with CT Pan of Chinese Taipei, Chile's Mito Pereira and Colombian Sebastian Munoz.

Paul Casey and Hideki Matsuyama failed to progress beyond the first play-off hole and the remaining five could not be separated on the second play-off hole.

Then came disaster for McIlroy, who despite producing two fantastic shots, failed to produce the crucial putt and he was out of contention along with Munoz and Pereira.

McIlroy’s four foot birdie putt caught the edge of the hole but failed to drop.

Morikawa and Pan were then battling out out for the bronze medal.

Earlier Schauffele delivered two clutch putts for a one-shot victory in the men’s golf competition.

Schauffele made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead, and then made a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 4-under 67.

Sabbatini of Slovakia set the men’s Olympic record with a 61 and won the silver.

Shane Lowry, who was tied for ninth overnight, shot a disappointing level par 71. That left him tied for 22nd on 10-under.

MORE TO COME

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the 18th hole 31/7/2021

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry well-positioned in battle for Olympic podium places

