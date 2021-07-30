West Waterford Golf Club purchased by members for €1.25m

West Waterford have confirmed this afternoon that the golf club has been purchased by a consortium of club members.
The 148-acre golf course, which is the home club of PGA Tour winner Seamus Power, is located four miles outside of Dungarvan town. The club went on sale to an online auction on Thursday afternoon with Colliers Estate Agents of Dublin.
The sale was not agreed during the auction but it was agreed post auction for €1.25m.
The representatives will release a further statement in due course but did want to emphasise that "the club is open for business and looks forward in seeing faces old and new back to Coolcormack Valley".