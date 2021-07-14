Open Championship organisers confident of avoiding another tee-box incident

Rory McIlroy was involved in a concerning incident when a spectator entered the playing area at the Scottish Open
Open Championship organisers confident of avoiding another tee-box incident

Rory McIlroy on the 9th tee during a practice round on Wednesday at The Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 13:00
Paul Keane

Organisers of The Open Championship are confident about their security arrangements at Royal St George's despite last week's concerning tee-box incident involving Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open.

McIlroy was standing on the 10th tee at The Renaissance Club preparing to begin his second round when a spectator entered the playing area and removed the six-iron and a headcover from the Ulster man's bag.

According to the European Tour, the spectator was "escorted from the tee by security personnel" and handed over to the police, though the ease with which he entered the playing area has naturally raised concerns ahead of The Open.

Speaking this afternoon, Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A who organises The Open, said there are no plans to amend their existing security arrangements for dealing with the 32,000 spectators that will attend the Kent course each day.

"We are deeply conscious all the time of the health and safety, particularly the safety, of the players," said Slumbers. "But we're not changing any of the procedures around the tee. As a spectator, you can't get on the tee. We have enough marshals around our tees to prevent that, including a number of army marshals."

Slumbers was also pressed on whether players who breach their 'bubble' restrictions and step outside Covid-19 protocols will be ejected from the tournament.

Strict requirements are in place this week for players and members of their entourage to limit their movements away from the course, though Slumbers stopped short of threatening participants with the axe if any of the Covid regulations are broken.

Asked if attending, for example, a local restaurant would result in disqualification for the player, Slumbers said: "I think he would be at risk of being disqualified, yes. I've learned from officiating in rules that you'd want to understand the circumstances (before disqualification). But you know, I don't think that would be an issue. 

"The players know the risks, they know what will impact, they're all responsible, they don't want to put their fellow players at risk, and I'd like to treat them as professionals in that regard."

Pushed on why he couldn't give a definitive answer on the disqualification issue, Slumbers said: "I think I answered the question actually - they're at risk. But I'd want to understand the situation that we're talking about."

Slumbers agreed that this amounted to taking "mitigating factors" into consideration, stating that he and the chairman of the championship committee would ultimately decide.

