Rory McIlroy fourth at US Open after 'one of the best rounds of golf I've played in a while'

Rory McIlroy seemed determined as he headed from the range for his late-morning tee time. Players were already coming off the course posting good numbers, and the Northern Irishman looked ready to get after it.

Making the turn at 1-under, McIlroy lit up the back with birdies at 10, 12, 13, and 18, his lone bogey a quality save after pulling his drive into the canyon on 15 not far from a massive rattlesnake. His 4-under 67 tied Paul Casey for low round of the day and vaulted McIlroy 17 places up the leaderboard to fourth place heading into the final round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

McIlroy stands at 3-under 210, tied with defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, three shots behind a threesome of leaders – South African Louis Oosthuizen, American Russell Henley, and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. He’ll tee off in the next-to-last group with Henley.

“It's definitely the best that I've played this week,” McIlroy said. “I felt like I played well on Thursday, and 70 felt like the worst I could have shot. A little scrappy yesterday, but then today I hit a lot of fairways starting out, hit a lot of greens, gave myself a lot of birdie chances. Didn't actually make that many, but I just stayed really patient knowing that, if you're not making bogeys out there, you're not losing ground.

“There was really one loose shot out there, which was the drive on 15, but apart from that, it's one of the best rounds of golf I've played in a while.”

On a day with the South Course set up shorter to prompt scoring, McIlroy wasn’t making much noise and let an opportunity slip away on the par-5 ninth when he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

But he stuffed his approach to 5 feet from the rough on 10 to make birdie and just missed another one from 9 feet on 11. Then the golf gods smiled on him with a chip-in birdie from 32 yards on No. 12 – the third time he’s birdied the toughest par-4 on the golf course. He backed that up with another birdie on the par-5 13th to get to 4-under for the day.

“It didn't play as long as it can play. It means that all the par-5s are reachable for the guys, and I think that was part of the reason why you're seeing some better scores,” McIlroy said.

When McIlroy pulled his drive into the canyon on 15, it looked like he might fall victim to the big number that can ruin a U.S. Open bid. But he got up-and-down from 45 yards for bogey, giving a small fist-pump. He saved par from a bunker on the par-3 16th as well to keep his momentum going.

“This is the only tournament in the world where you fist pump a bogey,” McIlroy said. “Only losing one there was a big deal, and getting it up-and-down out of the bunker on 16 and making that birdie on 18 just to get that shot back that I lost, really big.”

While McIlroy hasn’t gone three consecutive majors without a top-10 finish since 2013, he hasn’t truly contended on enough Sundays since winning the Open and PGA at the end of 2014. He had good chances at the Masters and Open in 2018 but couldn’t close and he was unable to make any runs at the leaders in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

But this time he’s set up in the penultimate group, with only Oosthuizen and DeChambeau among the top eight owning major titles.

“Carnoustie in ’18 felt like I maybe had half a chance, going into the final day at Pebble in 2019, but apart from that, there's been some good finishes but never felt like I was in the thick of things,” McIlroy said. “As I said, I'm just excited for the opportunity to have a chance and be in one of the final groups.”

Staying in a suite at the Torrey Pines Lodge overlooking the 18th green – where he watched players finish on Friday while holding his daughter, Poppy – McIlroy doesn’t have to go far to sleep on it. He doesn’t intend to change anything up going into Sunday, including his dinner plans.

“I've had the same chicken sandwich five nights in a row from room service, so I'll probably make it six nights in a row, I'll go to bed, I'll wake up, do my warm-up in the gym and get ready to go play again,” he said. “It's rotisserie chicken, avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, some garlic aioli and some whole wheat bread. It's really good.”