Beth Coulter leads Irish challenge at Women's Amateur Championship

Co Down teenager five shots off overnight leader Hannah Darling 
Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 22:29
Simon Lewis

Beth Coulter will lead the Irish challenge into Tuesday’s second and final round of strokeplay at the Women’s Amateur Championship as she and her compatriots chase the top-64 finish that gains access to the knockout matchplay phase.

Coulter, 17, will start the second day on the Barassie links near Troon in a tie for seventh place, five shots behind overnight leader Hannah Darling of Scotland, following a level-par 73.

She had been four under par through 12 holes on Scotland’s south-west coast but then carded bogey-bogey-double from 13 through 15 and Coulter, from Ireland’s most easterly course, Co. Down’s Kirkistown Castle, said: “Finished level, wasn’t great.

“It’s definitely a big step up... everyone’s here to compete and try and win but just keep plugging away.” Paula Grant of Lisburn at three over, and Douglas’s Sara Byrne and Clandeboye’s Rebekah Gardner, both on four-over, are within the top 64 cut-off mark, currently at seven over heading into today’s final round of strokeplay, while Aine Donegan of Lahinch is just a shot further back and looking to the positives from an opening 81, that saw her birdie the first and the 16th.

“I just have to keep the head up and hopefully tomorrow will be a better day,” Donegan said.

“I started well, my first six holes I think I was level par but I was hitting the ball well and I gave myself three or four birdie chances. The first, a par-five, I was hoping to start off on a positive note and I did and then it kind of went downhill from there but tomorrow’s another day and you just have to try and keep the head up don’t you?

“I hit my irons quite well, I just need to go and practice the putting now. That’s how you make the birdies, you can’t just be hitting irons into the green, you have to the putter as well so hopefully tomorrow will be a better day and going to practice putting now so hopefully that will improve it.”

