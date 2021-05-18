US PGA tee times: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington in glamour pairings

Ninety-nine of the world's top 100 golfers will tee it up Thursday for the second major of the year, the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course. A total of 156 professional players will compete. Live coverage on Sky Sports Golf, starting at 1pm on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy will begin at the 10th just after 1.30pm Irish time alongside fellow two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka and the champions from four years ago, Justin Thomas.