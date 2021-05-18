US PGA tee times: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington in glamour pairings

Ninety-nine of the world's top 100 golfers will tee it up Thursday for the second major of the year, the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course. A total of 156 professional players will compete. Live coverage on, starting at 1pm on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy will begin at the 10th just after 1.30pm Irish time alongside fellow two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka and the champions from four years ago, Justin Thomas.
Shane Lowry is also part of a marquee three-ball alongside world No 1 Dustin Johnson and ex-Masters champion Sergio Garcia. They tee off shortly after 7pm Irish time. Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington, the PGA champions from 13 years ago at Oakland Hills will play alongside Phil Mickelson and Australia's Jason Day, who won the event at Whistling Straits in 2015. They start at 6.14 pm Irish time.
Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long; Matt Jones, Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli; George Coetzee, Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An; Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Dahmen; Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner; Martin Laird, Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford; Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson; Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Keegan Bradley; Stewart Cink, Alex Noren, Harris English; Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis; Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Jason Scrivener; Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin; Rikuya Hoshino, Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes; Frank Bensel Jr., Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama; Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder, Alex Beach; Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns; Corey Conners, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau; Phil Mickelson, , Jason Day; Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood; Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith, Justin Rose; Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel; Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris; , Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia; Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters; Cameron Davis, Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk; K.H. Lee, Dean Burmester, Greg Koch.
Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch; Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele; Marc Leishman, Garrick Higgo, Paul Casey; : Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler; : John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ; Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler; Thomas Detry, Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen; Lee Westwood, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland; , Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas; : Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau; : Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman; Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim; Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja; : Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman; Sami Valimaki, Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays; Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield, Sebastián Muñoz; Rich Beem, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel; Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai; Adam Hadwin, Branden Grace, Rasmus Højgaard; Carlos Ortiz, Jazz Janewattananond, Russell Henley; Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout; Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Brian Harman; Antoine Rozner, Brandon Stone, Chez Reavie; Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez; Lucas Herbert, Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd; Takumi Kanaya, Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes.