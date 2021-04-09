Masters: Shane Lowry looks to get back in contention at Augusta

Shane Lowry knows the key to contending at the Masters is taking advantage of the par 5s, and through 36 holes his one-over effort on Augusta National’s easiest scoring holes has left him looking up from level par at a stacked leaderboard.

Lowry didn’t speak after his second-round 73, but his self-assessment a day earlier could apply to his stumble from inside the top 10 to outside the top 20 – “I messed up myself.”

Lowry got off to a miserable start Friday by putting himself in bad positions with his scoring irons. After a perfect drive on the first, he flew his second from 130 yards over the left bank of the green and negotiated the last 16 yards in four more strokes to make double.

On the second he laid up out of the fairway bunker and they flew his wedge to the back tier of the green to set up his second straight three-putt.

He delivered another perfect drive on the narrow seventh, but after eating an egg salad sandwich walking up the fairway his wedge from 137 yards came up short of the green to the difficult back right pin and he failed to get up and down for another bogey.

His drive on 11 left his approach blocked, leading to another bogey.

He offset his mistakes with a tap-in birdie at 3 and consecutive birdies on 12 and 13 and a kick-in birdie at 18 and finish at even par through 36 holes. A short birdie miss from 8 feet on 17 prevented him from finishing again in the red.

It’s the par-5s that have most frustrated Lowry. He played them in one-over on Thursday and only avoided that fate again Friday by making a difficult up-and-down out of the back bunker on the 13 th hole for birdie.

Lowry makes his third cut in six Masters starts but will need to rally from the middle of the pack on the weekend to improve on his career-best T25 last November.