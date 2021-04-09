US Masters: Justin Rose's lead evaporates as Shane Lowry struggles on day two 

Justin Rose saw his four-shot lead quickly reduced on day two of the 85th Masters. Picture: Charlie Riedel/AP

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 18:35
Phil Casey

Bernd Wiesberger gave plenty of encouragement to the pack chasing overnight leader Justin Rose in the early stages of round two of the 85th Masters.

Rose opened up a four-shot lead with a brilliant 65 in tough conditions on Thursday which saw just two other players, Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama, break 70.

The last player to hold a four-shot lead after 18 holes was Charley Hoffman in 2017, the year in which Rose lost a play-off to Sergio Garcia, while Craig Wood converted the only bigger first-day lead in tournament history (five shots) into a victory in 1941.

Rose got off to a shaky start with a pushed drive on the first and had to chip out sideways, although he responded to the resulting bogey with a birdie on the par-five second.

A bogey on the 247-yard par-three fourth dropped Rose back to six under and when another shot went on the sixth, the Olympic champion’s overnight lead had been cut to a single shot by an inspired Wiesberger.

The 35-year-old Austrian made a flying start with birdies on the first tree holes and picked up further shots on the fifth and eighth to race to the turn in 31.

Wiesberger, who sent an eagle chip on the 15th across the green and into the water during his opening 74, also birdied the 10th to improve to four under par.

While Wiesberger has the clubhouse lead, Marc Leishman is top of the leaderboard with three holes left in his second round.

After a double bogey on the first, Shane Lowry is three-over for the round after 12 holes as the Offaly man has slipped back into the pack after a super start in the first round.

Masters Golf Rory McIlroy hits dad Gerry with wayward shot on tough opening day at Masters
'Loose' Rory McIlroy endures another day of frustration at the Masters
Letter from Augusta: 'After today, no one will turn their head when a Black man walks to the first tee'
