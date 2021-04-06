Searching for Ireland’s Amen Corner: 11 golfers pick their favourite stretch of Irish golf holes

Amen Corner is the most famous stretch of three holes in the world of golf. Every year we watch the world’s best play the evocatively named White Dogwood (par 4 No 11), Golden Bell (par 3 12th) and Azalea (par 5 13th) as they flaunt the charms and terrors of Rae’s Creek.
“When you stand on the new tees on the par-4 12th, Lough Rud fills your vision. The lough hugs this 436 yard hole down the left all the way to the green and both a pin point drive and approach is needed for a low one on index 2. With the sound of the water lapping beside the green it’s picture perfect.
“The iconic par-5 13th completes this trio of holes and the famous ‘SR’ greets you when you’re standing on the tee. The local saying of ‘Stay Right’ (SR) can be true for those who flirt with Lough Rud, but those taking on the carry will be rewarded with the chance of hitting this amazing par-5 in two. A devilishly sloped back-to-front green awaits any ball hitting the putting surface so nothing is certain.
“Ireland’s Amen Corner?...It’s hard to argue!”
“The 5th is a super par-5 that demands two great shots just to get into a good position to attack the green. And water’s in play on all of those. The 6th is a driveable par-4 with a lot of danger so you can hit a four iron off the tee or go for it with a three wood.
“The par-3 7th is one of the greatest par threes in Ireland. It’s such a tricky hole especially when it’s windy. If you’re playing well you can birdie 5 and 6… but then you get to that par-3.”
“11 is the par-five that never ends; in all my golf, I don’t think if I’ve ever encountered such a relentlessly vertical golf hole. 12 requires an abundance of courage on both your drive and approach, and as beautiful and diminutive as 13 is, come up short and you might as well have splashed it into Rae’s creek back in Georgia.”
“The par-4 7th provides no respite, requiring another blind shot up the hill. The approach into the raised green feels even more ominous than the preceding hole, for the 7th green seems cut over the Bay, clinging to cliff.
“Like its brethren, the par-3 8th hole possesses breath-taking beauty, but it comes with considerable challenges. Nestled between the peaks of marram-shrouded, soaring dunes, the riveted and ominous bunkers challenge a shot played with too much caution while contours on the saddle-style green can be equally as challenging.
“All of this is augmented by the same winds off the sea that would have added doubt to each shot preceding it. There are many contenders for the best 3-hole stretch, but few possess the beauty, variety and challenges of Lahinch.”
“The legendary 15th, played from the dune top and parallel to the sea, instils a sense of freedom and yet it is one of Ireland’s most difficult par-3s with a narrow green and deep gully to the left. The par-5 that follows has a ridge mid-fairway. Scamper your drive over that ridge and the green is easily reachable, but like every shot here there’s more to it than meets the eye.”
“The 13th at The Island is a demanding par-3, with trouble all down the right and over the back. Hitting the green feels like the only safe play and any kind of wind makes that extremely difficult. The 14th doesn’t get any easier with the fairway just 12 to 14 yards wide and narrowing even more towards the green, with water down the right. It rewards precision and restraint rather than distance.
“The 15th is a classic par-5 with the green surrounded by imposing dunes. No doubt a great run of holes, but a stretch that could destroy any card!”
“A quick walk up the hill to the 12th hole definitely makes your heart beat a little faster. But when you stand on the tee box your breath is literally taken away by this signature golf hole. Many say it’s similar to the 7th at Pebble Beach... but I would say it’s a lot more difficult. Par 3, around 200 yards of golfing perfection.”
“The gentle par-3 12th is a respite before the par-4 13th demands another straight drive if you’re to find that small green. A back pin position on the par-3 14th is a sucker pin with the Braid River right behind.”
“This stretch of holes begins with the par-5 6th which calls for a nice draw off the tee to set up a risk reward go-for-the-green-in-two to chase birdie. The uphill par-3 7th is not long but a pair of strategically placed bunkers and severe run off to the left of the green makes it intimidating off the tee, so err on the side of going long since the green is twice as deep as it is wide.
“The 8th, a lovely par-4 has mounding on either side of the fairway and a beautifully situated green. A lay-up short of the mounds will leave for a longer testing iron shot into a green protected by two bunkers, that slopes from front to back.
“There can be a gallery of people on the terrace of the hotel that looks onto the tee box which always adds to the pressure! Making the green in two is an achievement in itself over water and between trees on both sides. A truly spectacular hole!”