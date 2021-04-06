Searching for Ireland’s Amen Corner: 11 golfers pick their favourite stretch of Irish golf holes

Amen Corner is the most famous stretch of three holes in the world of golf. Every year we watch the world’s best play the evocatively named White Dogwood (par 4 No 11), Golden Bell (par 3 12th) and Azalea (par 5 13th) as they flaunt the charms and terrors of Rae’s Creek.

They are the centre-piece for the tournament and most golfers would sell everything they own for a chance to play them.

What about Ireland? Do we have something that compares to Amen Corner? Yes, we do. We asked a range of golfers, sports people and those from the world of entertainment to list their favourite and best stretch of holes.

In terms of holes that directly compare to Augusta, it’s hard to look further than Slieve Russell’s identical stretch of water-laced 11th, 12th and 13th holes. Who better to discuss their beauty and challenges than Leona Maguire, who grew up playing them.

Slieve Russell (11, 12, 13)



Club member and Irish professional golfer Leona Maguire during a round of golf at Slieve Russell Golf Club in Cavan last year.

Leona Maguire is an Irish Professional Golfer. She recently tied for 6th at the LPGA Drive On Championship, in Florida.

“Thinking about some of my favourite stretches in golf always takes me back to Cavan and my home club of PGA National Slieve Russell. Playing the 11th-13th on a summer’s evening is one of the reasons I fell in love with the game. Our very own ‘Amen Corner’ starts on the par-3 11th which through a slightly raised tee, wrapped bunkers and water gives the player no bail out. This par-3 doesn’t necessarily ease you into the stretch as distance control is of vital importance.

“When you stand on the new tees on the par-4 12th, Lough Rud fills your vision. The lough hugs this 436 yard hole down the left all the way to the green and both a pin point drive and approach is needed for a low one on index 2. With the sound of the water lapping beside the green it’s picture perfect.

“The iconic par-5 13th completes this trio of holes and the famous ‘SR’ greets you when you’re standing on the tee. The local saying of ‘Stay Right’ (SR) can be true for those who flirt with Lough Rud, but those taking on the carry will be rewarded with the chance of hitting this amazing par-5 in two. A devilishly sloped back-to-front green awaits any ball hitting the putting surface so nothing is certain.

“Ireland’s Amen Corner?...It’s hard to argue!”

Cork Golf Club (5, 6, 7)



Views over Cork Harbour with the par 5 No 5 green in the foreground at Cork Golf Club

James Sugrue is an Irish professional golfer who played at The Masters in 2020, as an amateur, thanks to his victory at the 2019 Amateur Championship.

“The 5th is a super par-5 that demands two great shots just to get into a good position to attack the green. And water’s in play on all of those. The 6th is a driveable par-4 with a lot of danger so you can hit a four iron off the tee or go for it with a three wood.

“The par-3 7th is one of the greatest par threes in Ireland. It’s such a tricky hole especially when it’s windy. If you’re playing well you can birdie 5 and 6… but then you get to that par-3.”

Tralee GC at Barrow (11, 12, 13)



A view from behind the 13th green at Tralee Golf Club.

Tom Coyne is an acclaimed golf writer and author of books including A Course Called Ireland. His new book — A Course Called America — will be published next month.

“An Amen Corner is that stretch of holes where your round either sinks or soars, and when I think of three consecutive holes in Ireland with the potential to ruin or redeem my day, it’s that trio of merciless beauties on Tralee’s backside.

“11 is the par-five that never ends; in all my golf, I don’t think if I’ve ever encountered such a relentlessly vertical golf hole. 12 requires an abundance of courage on both your drive and approach, and as beautiful and diminutive as 13 is, come up short and you might as well have splashed it into Rae’s creek back in Georgia.”

Lahinch (6, 7, 8)



The sixth green at Lahinch Golf Club with the town and beach in the background.

Matt Adams is host of The Fairways of Life Show, NY Times Best Seller author and Golf Channel presenter.

“My favourite 3-hole stretch in Ireland is the 6th, 7th and 8th at Lahinch. The par-4 6th hole, offering perhaps the most stunning approach shot in Ireland, set against Liscannor Bay, presents a perched green protected by a deep bunker front right and canyon left.

“The par-4 7th provides no respite, requiring another blind shot up the hill. The approach into the raised green feels even more ominous than the preceding hole, for the 7th green seems cut over the Bay, clinging to cliff.

“Like its brethren, the par-3 8th hole possesses breath-taking beauty, but it comes with considerable challenges. Nestled between the peaks of marram-shrouded, soaring dunes, the riveted and ominous bunkers challenge a shot played with too much caution while contours on the saddle-style green can be equally as challenging.

“All of this is augmented by the same winds off the sea that would have added doubt to each shot preceding it. There are many contenders for the best 3-hole stretch, but few possess the beauty, variety and challenges of Lahinch.”

Portmarnock (14, 15, 16)



The 15th at Portmarnock. The hole is a classic par-5 with the green surrounded by imposing dunes.

Peter Lawrie is director of golf at Fairways and FunDays, and owner of Spawell Golf Academy. He is a former European Tour winner.

“After the opportunity for birdie on the par-5 13th, Portmarnock bares its teeth with the exhilarating 14, 15 and 16. The right-to-left par-4 14th demands a good drive if you’re to have any hope of finding a narrow green with run-offs either side, and a steep putting surface.

“The legendary 15th, played from the dune top and parallel to the sea, instils a sense of freedom and yet it is one of Ireland’s most difficult par-3s with a narrow green and deep gully to the left. The par-5 that follows has a ridge mid-fairway. Scamper your drive over that ridge and the green is easily reachable, but like every shot here there’s more to it than meets the eye.”

The Island (13, 14, 15)



Daniel Ryan of The Thrills.

“Maybe it’s easier to recall three holes on a golf course where you can remember scoring well! I’ve always struggled hitting woods, so playing a links course in fair conditions sometimes feels less intimidating standing on the tee with an iron in my hand.

“The 13th at The Island is a demanding par-3, with trouble all down the right and over the back. Hitting the green feels like the only safe play and any kind of wind makes that extremely difficult. The 14th doesn’t get any easier with the fairway just 12 to 14 yards wide and narrowing even more towards the green, with water down the right. It rewards precision and restraint rather than distance.

“The 15th is a classic par-5 with the green surrounded by imposing dunes. No doubt a great run of holes, but a stretch that could destroy any card!”

Ardglass (10, 11, 12)



Stephen Ferris is a former Irish rugby international with 35 Caps. He appeared for Ulster 106 times.

“Walking through a hedge to the 10th tee box is a little quirky, but then you are met with some of the most spectacular views. The mountains of Mourne in the distance, and a grey pebbled beach just beyond the green of this 205 yard Par 3. I’ve hit driver at this hole before and come up short, the wind howling off the Irish Sea makes it a stern test.

“The 11th looks like an easy hole on the scorecard. A 488 yard Par 5 is cut in half with a small gorge which has been transformed over the years. So a tee shot of 240/250 is required, and with the beach on your right and huge trouble on the left, accuracy is everything. So peaceful walking down the fairway, serenity at its best.

“A quick walk up the hill to the 12th hole definitely makes your heart beat a little faster. But when you stand on the tee box your breath is literally taken away by this signature golf hole. Many say it’s similar to the 7th at Pebble Beach... but I would say it’s a lot more difficult. Par 3, around 200 yards of golfing perfection.”

Galgorm Castle (11, 12, 13, 14)



Shane Lowry and his caddie 'Bo' Martin make their way down the 11th fairway at Galgorm Castle during the 2020 Irish Open.

Brendan Lawlor is one of the world’s highest ranked disability golfers. He became the first professional disability player to compete on the European Tour, in 2020.

“The four hole stretch from 11 to 14 at Galgorm Castle has proven to be a tough one for me when I’ve competed there. If you’ve got a good score going then this is a crucial stretch that makes or breaks your round. The long par-4 11th doglegs right, along the banks of the River Maine. The fairway might be just 20 yards wide so you need to be a good driver of the ball and not go left and definitely not right.

“The gentle par-3 12th is a respite before the par-4 13th demands another straight drive if you’re to find that small green. A back pin position on the par-3 14th is a sucker pin with the Braid River right behind.”

County Sligo (6, 7, 8)



Ken Kearney is a successful golf course design architect and four-time amateur championship winner.

“The 6th is a slight right to left dogleg. The golfer must position the tee shot as close to the stream on the right as one might dare, to gain the best angle to the green. The 7th is a straightaway, but tough par-4. The burn that crosses 20 yards from the green dominates the strategy. The approach must be perfect in distance, accuracy and trajectory. A slightly mishit shot will find the burn. At the 8th the well struck tee shot will carry the mound and gain the advantage of a good run-out that will make the second shot a medium to short iron.

“I often suggest that Colt’s use of the burn typifies his design intelligence. The simple solution might have been to route the stream right up to the green sites. Instead, he positioned the greens away from the burn allowing a reasonable lay-up; and not to spoil the day for golfers constantly being “overly”-challenged and frustrated. I love these holes.”

County Louth (6, 7, 8)



Shane Lowry, in 2009 this time, plays the 6th on his way to winning at County Louth Golf Club, Baltray.

Maria Dunne is a retired former Irish international, Curtis Cup player and GB&I Junior Vagliano Captain 2019.

“My three favourite holes are the 6th, 7th and 8th at Co Louth. I have always enjoyed playing them and in particular, on my way to victory in the Irish Women’s Strokeplay 2017.

“This stretch of holes begins with the par-5 6th which calls for a nice draw off the tee to set up a risk reward go-for-the-green-in-two to chase birdie. The uphill par-3 7th is not long but a pair of strategically placed bunkers and severe run off to the left of the green makes it intimidating off the tee, so err on the side of going long since the green is twice as deep as it is wide.

“The 8th, a lovely par-4 has mounding on either side of the fairway and a beautifully situated green. A lay-up short of the mounds will leave for a longer testing iron shot into a green protected by two bunkers, that slopes from front to back.

“Finally, if ever one lone Irish hole was to go toe-to-toe with Augusta, it would be the 13th at Druids Glen.”

And one more… Druids Glen (13)



Fergus McFadden is a former Irish rugby international, with 34 Caps. He appeared for Leinster 184 times.

“The par 4 13th on Druids Glen, in my opinion, is the best and most challenging hole in the country. It plays 461 from the white stakes. The tee box is daunting with deep forestry to the right and water 200 yards on a decline before the fairway turns sharply to the right.

“There can be a gallery of people on the terrace of the hotel that looks onto the tee box which always adds to the pressure! Making the green in two is an achievement in itself over water and between trees on both sides. A truly spectacular hole!”