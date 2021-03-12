Shane Lowry around for weekend but unhappy with 'very average' round

“You need to hit the ball in the fairways and I drove the ball poorly"
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Shane Lowry of Ireland talks with his caddie on the 14th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 20:03
Scott Michaux

Shane Lowry’s hope of improving on his third-place standing on a “gettable” morning at the Players Championship faded with a performance he called “very average.” 

“You need to hit the ball in the fairways and I drove the ball poorly I thought, my iron play wasn’t very good at all and I missed a few putts – so pretty much just everything was very average today,” said Lowry after his second-round 74 left him 2-under par through 36 holes and outside the top 20.

“It was one of those days where 74 isn’t necessarily the worst score in the world out there when you’re playing the way I was. Obviously, I shot a decent number yesterday that made up for it and I’m in a half-decent position going into the weekend.” 

Lowry played the par-5s at TPC Sawgrass in level par on Friday, a recipe that will lose ground against any field the quality of the Players. Despite his struggles, he was still 3-under with three holes to play and like his chances of get a couple strokes back at the finish. But he drove it into the fairway bunker on No. 7 and his approach scuffled out well short of the green leading to bogey, and he had to scramble for pars on his last two holes.

“You’re sort of thinking if I get the ball in the fairway on 7 you have a chance, par 8 and you have a chance on (the par-5) 9,” he said. “I struggled to make two pars and didn’t get up and down on 7. Just tricky and you can’t get ahead of yourself out there.” 

Immediately after his round, Lowry went to the range to work for an hour on his driver and irons with his swing coach Neil Manchip, hoping to find something to mount a charge.

“Look, I’m there for the weekend and hopefully the leaders don’t get too far away this afternoon and I can shoot a couple of decent numbers on the weekend,” he said.

