Players Championship: Bryson DeChambeau wants improvements despite good form

Bryson DeChambeau believes he has yet to fire on all cylinders, despite winning his eighth PGA Tour title in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

DeChambeau held off the challenge of Lee Westwood to win at Bay Hill on Sunday and is among the favourites for this week’s Players Championship.

But when asked about his victory, DeChambeau complained that his swing was inconsistent and rated his game as a “C”.

“From my perspective I just didn’t feel like I had it all,” the US Open champion said. “I was obviously working hard trying to figure out my golf swing late Saturday night again and even Sunday.

“You could see (from) the first tee, I didn’t hit one very well, but I was still able to play golf and win a golf tournament, which is great.

“If anything my driving didn’t feel great. My putting was obviously A, I’d give it an A, but my iron play was just not where I wanted it to be and my expectation levels are really high.

By no means am I trying to cause anything by that, other than saying that I just was not hitting my best the way I wanted to last week.

“I think I haven’t really won with everything firing on all cylinders, but then again, you have to have some luck occur. For example, what I did on four and 11 (in the final round) with making putts from 40, 50 feet, that’s a little lucky.

“You have to have luck go your way in order to win tournaments, and that’s what happened last week, and hopefully that can keep going on and we can keep figuring out more with the iron play and driving and wedging.”

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Picture: AP Photo/John Raoux

DeChambeau will partner world number one Dustin Johnson and US PGA champion Collin Morikawa in the first two rounds at Sawgrass, where 2019 winner Rory McIlroy is the defending champion following the cancellation of last year’s tournament after the first round due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any possibility of DeChambeau taking an alternative route on the difficult 18th at Sawgrass was swiftly ended by the PGA Tour, who announced the introduction of an internal out-of-bounds on Tuesday.

DeChambeau had thought about hitting across the water towards the ninth fairway, but the PGA Tour said in a statement: “In the interest of safety for spectators and other personnel, the Players Championship Rules Committee has installed an internal out of bounds left of the lake for play of hole 18.”

Before the announcement, DeChambeau had said in his pre-tournament press conference: “I’ll probably give it a try, but it’s most likely not going to happen."