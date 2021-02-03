Rory McIlroy: 'Distance insight report has been a huge waste of time and money'

A day after The R&A and USGA announced proposals for discussion about addressing equipment in an effort to reign in ongoing distance gains in golf, Rory McIlroy offered some blunt critiques of his own Wednesday.

Near the end of his press conference before this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, McIlroy laid into golf’s governing bodies for inadequately tackling the distance problem regarding professionals when they should be focused on the bigger picture.

His assessment: Stop the costly dickering and create a different set of rules for professionals.

“I think the authorities, the R&A and USGA, are looking at the game through such a tiny little lens, that what they're trying to do is change something that pertains to 0.1% of the golfing community,” McIlroy said. “99.9% of the people this play this game play for enjoyment, for entertainment. They don't need to be told what ball or clubs to use.

“We have to make the game as easy and approachable as possible for the majority of golfers. Honestly, I think this distance insight report has been a huge waste of time and money, because that money that it's cost to do this report could have been way better distributed to getting people into the game, introducing young kids to the game, introducing minorities to the game.

“I heard Mike Davis say something about we're trying to protect the game for the next hundred years. This isn't how you do it. This is so small and inconsequential compared to the other things happening in the game. It's the grassroots. It's getting more people engaged in golf. That's where they should be spending their money, not spending it on the distance insight report.”

The simple distance solution, McIlroy said, is what is known as bifurcation – two different sets of rules that apply to elite versus recreational golfers.

“I would be all for that,” he said. “If they want to try to make the game more difficult for us or more … try to incorporate more skill to the game, yeah, I would be all for that, because I think it only benefits the better player, which I feel like I am.

“I think maybe they said that in terms of local rules and maybe some sort of bifurcation, but we are such a tiny portion of golf. Like golf is way bigger than the professional game. … It's the other stuff that really matters, and that's the stuff they need to concentrate on.”

McIlroy also disclosed that his ball in the rough on the 18th hole in last Saturday’s third round at the Farmers Insurance Open had been stepped on by a volunteer, but that information was not disclosed to the PGA Tour until after the tournament.

The incident drew a lot of attention from the PGA Tour and Patrick Reed to illustrate that McIlroy had claimed an embedded ball and taken a drop after his ball bounced in the rough. It was similar to a controversial situation involving Reed’s handling of it on the 10th hole earlier. It led to McIlroy questioning himself. Reed eventually won the tournament.

“It wasn't apparent at the time, but an email was sent to the tour on Monday saying my ball was stepped on to be found, but the volunteer didn't tell me that on Saturday,” McIlroy said. “So that's why I took embedded ball relief, because it was an embedded ball, but I didn't know it had been stepped on at the time. So obviously the video came out on Sunday with my ball bouncing and then going in, and at that point I'm like, well, it must have went into its own pitch mark or something, because the ball was obviously plugged.

“It was a bit of a rough Sunday night,” he added after video of his ball bouncing in the thick rough was produced. “Did I do the right thing? Did I play by the rules? Did I see something that wasn't there? I just started to doubt myself a little bit, which is not like me. But I was convinced that it was an embedded ball.

“Then it's funny, the tour got an email on Monday that it had been stepped on and the volunteer said something like, ‘I'm so sorry that Rory is being dragged into this scenario, but I didn't tell him that I actually stood on his ball to find it.’ “It's funny how these things all work out at the end.”

Had he been told that the ball had been stepped on, McIlroy could have taken free relief and placed his ball instead of dropping it into the deep rough from which he was not able to advance his next shot to the green and made bogey.

“I guess at the end of the day I almost took the wrong relief because I should have taken relief for a stepped on ball, which means you can place it instead of drop it. At the time I didn't have that information. I at least felt better about my actions knowing I did the right thing, that I did take relief for a ball that was embedded or stepped on.”