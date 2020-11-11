James Sugrue: There’d be something wrong with you if you weren’t nervous at the Masters

Shortly before the storms moved in and his final preparation were finished, James Sugrue decided to seize his moment.

Across the sparsely utilized main putting green, the reigning and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was finishing up his own advance work. Sugrue approached the big man’s caddie, Joe LaCava, with a question he normally would never ask – would his boss mind posing for a quick picture?

“Absolutely,” LaCava said, giving the hand signal to Tiger.

“I would definitely say that would be highlight of the week,” said Sugrue of his brief conversation and photo op with Woods on Wednesday afternoon.

“He was so nice about it. We were talking about JP McManus and Adare Manor. Really nice fella. Normal.

“I’ve had some opportunities over this last year and kind of shied away from them. I just said there’s no time like the present, I might not get another chance. I just went for it. I wouldn’t ask any other lad for a picture. He’s just different, isn’t he?”

Despite all the elements of a normal Masters that the 2019 Amateur champion is missing, Sugrue is having the time of his life so far in Augusta. He arrived in town last Thursday and played nine holes of practice Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

He skipped his invitation to participate last weekend in the Georgia Cup near Atlanta with US Amateur winner Andy Ogletree, avoiding any risk of picking up Covid before coming to Augusta to get tested.

“I didn’t want to go there and get coronavirus and not be able to play here,” he said. “I’d never forgive myself and never live it down. This is what I came here for.

We were afraid of testing positive, not getting to play here and then have to stay here for two weeks to quarantine. It would have been an absolute nightmare.

Sugrue travelled to Georgia with his longtime coach Michael Collins, leaving his parents back home since they weren’t allowed to come as “non-essential” travellers.

“Unfortunately my mom and dad who really deserve to be here and should be here considering everything they’ve done for me,” Sugrue said.

“That’s too bad. It would be great to have my family here, but I won’t dwell on it. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and the only thing that’s bad about it is I can’t have my parents.”

He was able to experience one cherished tradition reserved for amateurs at Augusta – spending a night in the Crow’s Nest that sits atop the famous clubhouse. Sugrue stayed there alone on Monday night.

“It was really cool, really massive experience to think of all the great players who have slept in that bed or sat of that sofa,” he said. “It’s special and comes with the territory of being at the Masters.

"Because of Covid you could only have one amateur at a time.”

Other traditions?

“I skipped a ball on 16 and just got over – not as good a shot at Jon Rahm’s (ace),” he said. “I had to do it just to say I did it. Got a video of it as well.”

On Wednesday night, Sugrue attended the Amateur Dinner, hosted by fellow Irishman John Carr and club chairman Fred Ridley, who played in three Masters himself as an amateur from 1976-78.

“I have to say a few words and am nervous about that,” he said. “John Carr has done a lot of great things for golf in Ireland so I’m happy to be saying a few words on his behalf.”

Teeing off in the final grouping off the 10th tee Thursday with two-time champion Jose Maria Olazabal and Andrew Putnam, Sugrue might not get out on the course until very late if anticipated morning rains suspend any play.

He’s not worried about the rain and fancies the course enough that he hopes to play well enough to make the cut and compete for low amateur.

Having already played majors at Royal Portrush and Winged Foot, Augusta provides a completely different challenge and expects he’ll experience nerves despite the lack of fans on the course.

“I love the course and if you’re a fan or have anything to do with golf, you really appreciate being here,” he said. “I think I’m playing well, but I’ll just enjoy it because I’m playing the Masters.

"Even when I won at Portmarnock, I wasn’t thinking about playing the US Open or the Open, I was thinking about playing the Masters. I’m just happy to be here now.

There’d be something wrong with you if you weren’t nervous going off you first tee at the Masters.