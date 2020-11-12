Letter from Augusta: Opportunity knocks in Masters like no other

Many words have already been written this week to describe this most unusual of Masters Tournaments. One word, however, should matter most to the players in the field this week — opportunity.

Those prominent players on a lengthy list without a green jacket have to be salivating at an opportunity in a November week when most of the usual Augusta favourites would seem to be as far from form as possible.

Every one of the top 10 players in the world rankings plus a handful of other rising stars seem ready to start preparing a dinner menu for an exclusive fraternity of men next April.

“I can't lie, I'm feeling pretty confident,” said Jon Rahm, the world No 2 who turned 26 on Tuesday and keeps coming up aces this week at Augusta.

“I think the best way I can explain it I'm simply happy, outside the golf course, I'm happy, within the limits now of this pandemic, and I'm also happy on the golf course, and I've been putting in the work and golfing well. Hopefully something special happens this weekend.”

Rahm’s confidence is not alone. No 1 Dustin Johnson is recovered from Covid-19 and proved his good health with a runner-up finish in Houston last weekend. No 3 Justin Thomas has been on fire all year and is eager to make his best showing at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy made birdies in bushels in his last start and hopes to clean up the mistakes to get over the finish line in the one major championship he hasn’t won.

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the betting favourite with a power game that reduces Augusta National to a par 67 in his eyes. Brooks Koepka heralded his physical health with a pair of 65s last weekend in Houston. Xander Schauffele is a popular pick coming off his share of runner-up a year ago with DJ and Koepka.

Optimism and enthusiasm are running rampant despite the unusual fan-free environment. McIlroy believes the grit he’s developed through past failures has made him stronger.

Thomas would put his own iron game up against anybody in the world.

Patrick Cantlay, who won two weeks ago at Sherwood and led late on Sunday at last year’s Masters before fading, comes in with a double dose of momentum.

“Hopefully I'm in a better spot come Saturday, so 64-68 gets the job done,” Cantlay said of his 2019 finish that resulted in his first Masters top-10. “This is a place we get to come back to every year, so having a lot of momentum or feeling like you have a lot of good vibes around this place is of the ultimate importance.

I'm going to take hopefully that momentum from Saturday and Sunday into this year, and really try and feed off those good vibes and all the birdies I made on the weekend.

Part of the source of this wide swath of elevated confidence among challengers has to do with the names not getting much mention this week.

The usual suspects aren’t their usual selves. Tiger Woods, a year from adding an emotional 16th chapter in his major storybook, shows the strain of being a part-time golfer these days. Phil Mickelson has partially accepted his status as a senior citizen, and his success on the PGA Tour Champions hasn’t carried over consistently against the young guys.

Jordan Spieth is, well, to be blunt, a mess. Bubba Watson’s singular brilliance shows up more infrequently. Adam Scott recently recovered from Covid while Sergio Garcia is absent altogether because of it.

Two other former winners also withdrew. Angel Cabrera also elected to stay at home in Argentina while Trevor Immelman opted to focus on his commentary role with the CBS broadcast.

Not a single former champion resides among the top 10 in the world rankings, and Patrick Reed at No 11 was the only guy at the Champions Dinner table on Tuesday night who anyone might feel comfortable betting on being a factor — as he was atop the US Open leaderboard before a surprising Saturday retreat. Scott at No 15 is the only other green-jacket holder in the OWGR top 30, with Woods the next highest ranked at No 33.

This 92-player Masters field ranks as the weakest in more than 20 years — a product of locking in the qualifying seven months earlier before the original date in April. Seven of the current top 50 players in the world aren’t playing, including Covid casualties Garcia and Joaquin Niemann and five players who hadn’t reach qualifying criteria before the shutdown, including No 13 Daniel Berger and No 23 Viktor Hovland.

Could Augusta rekindle some of the magic in a former champ? Sure. The reigning champ is conceding nothing despite his recent form.

“Do I expect to contend? Yes, I do,” Woods said.

But more likely, the experience gained mixed with better form will work better for one of the first-time jacket pursuers.

“They always talk about how it doesn't matter how their game is, they are going to get here and know the place so much better than everybody else and they know how to play the golf course that they will be able to play well,” said Cantlay.

I see why that's the case. But I feel like I'm starting to become one of those guys.

Asked to handicap the favorites, Rahm was candid.

“It's hard not to say Dustin Johnson, No 1 in the world, he's won a couple times this year, he plays good everywhere,” Rahm said. “But it's also hard not to say Rory McIlroy, who ideally has the perfect game for Augusta National. At the same time, Bryson is playing amazing golf. Phil or Tiger can simply just turn up, come here to Augusta National and play good golf.

“It's hard. I think golf is such an unpredictable sport, because you don't know what is in the player's mind, right, and it's one against one's self, so it's hard to tell. … So I'm going to say myself.”