Graeme McDowell happy to sacrifice distance off the tee for accuracy

Bomb and gouge or accuracy off the tee, this week’s visit to Augusta National for the 2020 Masters has taken on the feel of a trial for the future of professional golf.

The way Bryson DeChambeau brought Winged Foot to its knees with his power game at the US Open seven weeks ago has opened the possibility of a similar humbling of Augusta National but one of the game’s shorter hitters believes there is still more than one way to close the deal in a major championship.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell has seen the younger power hitters muscle their way to PGA Tour victories in recent seasons and now it’s happening at the highest level with Collin Morikawa nervelessly driving greens on his way to the PGA Championship in August in just his second major, followed by DeChambeau the next month claiming the crown the Irishman won very differently at Pebble Beach in 2010.

McDowell returns to Augusta this week for the first time since 2015 and during an online call with Irish golf journalists last Wednesday prior to the Houston Open, he said: “I think thankfully there are still a lot of ways to get the job done. I mean, you look at a guy like Jim Furyk and his single-mindedness about sticking to what he does best.

“Have I been in the gym the last six months thinking about smashing it at about 185 mile per hour? Yeah. I have but am I smart enough to know that I don’t want to do anything that’s going to jeopardise the rest of my game? Yes.

“I went down the road four or five years ago where I tried to hit it a little longer and I didn’t like the way it affected the rest of my game so I’m doing it a slightly different way where it’s just part of my practice. Yes, I’m trying to drive it the best I can drive it but to a certain limit and then after that I’ve just got to get better with the rest of my stuff.

“My game is built for being in the fairway and great iron play, great wedge play, and great putting, so it’s important for me. I mean, I’m not like a Bryson or a Phil (Mickelson) or some of these guys, they want to move it as far as humanly possible and they don’t care if they miss the fairway. I need to be in the fairway and that’s just how my game’s built.

“The way Bryson played Winged Foot, my game’s not built like that because I’m not as good from the rough as he is. The way he was able to play from the rough like he did there was nearly the most impressive thing for me, you know, his control and his striking from some of those shots. The shot he hit in the last round, the fourth hole, he missed in the left rough and that pin was in the front right, a great little wedge in there to about 20 feet, just great control.”

McDowell, 41 and currently ranked 65th in the world, welcomes the interest in his sport the young guns are generating with their tactics, although he believes golf’s authorities are readying to curb the bombers in the next few years.

“I’m aware there’s a power shift going on on the golf course at a high level right now and it’s interesting, it’s exciting to see what these guys can do. Is there an inevitability of equipment going back, I think there is, speaking to people that know people at a high level in the USGA and R&A, it feels like there is an inevitability at some point but that probably won’t be for a couple of years.

“So in the meantime, it’s going to be very interesting to see how far these guys can actually hit the ball, and if Bryson goes and wins next week at Augusta it will certainly be hugely, hugely interesting and I think quite healthy for the sport in a weird way.

“There’s definitely two schools of thought right now where this is not okay and these guys are making a mockery of the best courses in the world and something has to be done, and there’s the flip side of the coin, where it’s very exciting.

“People are talking about golf. It’s a hot subject. Very interesting. Golf has coped very well through the pandemic. It’s a safe and healthy sport. I know Ireland is shut down, but golf is a reasonably safe pastime. It’s very exciting for the sport right now. There will be a lot of people watching Augusta interested to see what these guys can do.”