Rory Milne steers Faithlegg to Munster Senior Cup title

Rory Milne steers Faithlegg to Munster Senior Cup title

File picture of Rory Milne (Faithlegg). Picture by Pat Cashman

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 21:39 PM
Simon Lewis

Rory Milne clinched the winning point as Faithlegg claimed their first AIG Senior Cup Munster pennant in Killarney.

It was a fitting reward for the teenager as he secured the 4-1 victory for the Waterford club over Douglas to progress to next weekend’s All-Ireland AIG Senior Cup finals at Donegal Golf Club.

Milne had lost his rubber in Faithlegg’s 3½-1½ semi-final victory over Tralee earlier in the day, but managed to raise his game to defeat experienced Irish international Peter O’Keeffe 3 and 1.

Faithlegg got off to a fast start across the board in the five singles matches, up in all of them at one stage on the front nine, but Douglas, who had seen off Limerick in their semi-final, certainly made their less-experienced opponents battle for their points.

Milne had gone 3 up in the first match against O’Keeffe, thanks to three birdies in the first five holes. He was 5 up at the turn only for the in-form O’Keeffe, who had won the Munster Stroke Play Championship three weeks ago at Cork GC, to win the 10th hole. Milne responded with an eagle to O’Keeffe’s birdie at the next to restore his lead, and so it went for Faithlegg to stay one step ahead of the Cork side.

Alex King won his match on the 15th green, Dylan O’Connor closed out Match Three on the 16th, but with Milne 4 up with four to play, O’Keeffe won 15 and 16 to keep Douglas hopes alive. It was short-lived however, Milne rebounding with a birdie on 17 to secure the overall win and book Faithlegg’s place as Munster champions in next week’s AIG Cups and Shields national finals.

Elsewhere, Castletroy defeated Dungarvan in Saturday’s AIG Junior Cup Munster final.

More in this section

John Catlin tees off on the 17th 27/9/2020 Five Irish Open takeaways: Against all the odds, Galgorm got the job done
John Catlin with the Irish Open trophy 27/9/2020 Californian John Catlin continues hot streak to claim Irish Open crown
Aaron Rai on the 18th hole 26/9/2020 Sugrue rues missed putts as Rai targets wire-to-wire win at Galgorm

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up