Rory Milne steers Faithlegg to Munster Senior Cup title

Rory Milne clinched the winning point as Faithlegg claimed their first AIG Senior Cup Munster pennant in Killarney.

It was a fitting reward for the teenager as he secured the 4-1 victory for the Waterford club over Douglas to progress to next weekend’s All-Ireland AIG Senior Cup finals at Donegal Golf Club.

Milne had lost his rubber in Faithlegg’s 3½-1½ semi-final victory over Tralee earlier in the day, but managed to raise his game to defeat experienced Irish international Peter O’Keeffe 3 and 1.

Faithlegg got off to a fast start across the board in the five singles matches, up in all of them at one stage on the front nine, but Douglas, who had seen off Limerick in their semi-final, certainly made their less-experienced opponents battle for their points.

Milne had gone 3 up in the first match against O’Keeffe, thanks to three birdies in the first five holes. He was 5 up at the turn only for the in-form O’Keeffe, who had won the Munster Stroke Play Championship three weeks ago at Cork GC, to win the 10th hole. Milne responded with an eagle to O’Keeffe’s birdie at the next to restore his lead, and so it went for Faithlegg to stay one step ahead of the Cork side.

Alex King won his match on the 15th green, Dylan O’Connor closed out Match Three on the 16th, but with Milne 4 up with four to play, O’Keeffe won 15 and 16 to keep Douglas hopes alive. It was short-lived however, Milne rebounding with a birdie on 17 to secure the overall win and book Faithlegg’s place as Munster champions in next week’s AIG Cups and Shields national finals.

Elsewhere, Castletroy defeated Dungarvan in Saturday’s AIG Junior Cup Munster final.