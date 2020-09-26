Sugrue closes to within four of leaders as Irish Open second round put to bed

Sugrue closes to within four of leaders as Irish Open second round put to bed

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Day 2, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, Ballymena, Co. Antrim 25/9/2020

Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 11:08 AM
Brendan O'Brien

James Sugrue finally got to close out his second round at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open early this morning and it was worth the wait.

Early morning frost delayed tee times by 90 minutes at Galgorm Castle yesterday and that ultimately left 27 players still out on the course last night when play was suspended. Among them was Sugrue who was three-over for the day and even par for the tournament with two holes to go.

A par on 17 was followed this morning by a birdie at the par-five 18th. That leaves the Cork amateur on one-under par for the tournament and just four shots adrift of the halfway leaders Aaron Rai of England the brilliantly named Australian Maverick Antcliff.

In all, only 20 of the 70 players to survive the cut are in the red so, while the likes of Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry failed to make it through to the weekend, the tournament remains wide open with 36 holes to play on a tough course and in what have been testing conditions so far.

Sugrue gets his third round underway at at 11.50am alongside Richard Bland of England.

