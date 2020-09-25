Shane Lowry heads for quarantine as Irish Open shot ends in darkness at 18

Shane Lowry’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open came to an untimely end in the moonlight as his bid to win his national open for a second time came up short on the final hole.

Open champion Lowry was in the last group to complete his second round with play halted due to bad light with 27 golfers still on the course. One of them is Irish amateur James Sugrue, forced to mark his ball on the 17th hole, three over for his round so far but still right in the mix at level par following a difficult day for all at Galgorm Castle.

Sugrue was due to resume his second round at 8:15am Saturday morning five shots off the 36-hole clubhouse lead held by England’s Aaron Rai, who followed his opening five-under 65 with a level 70 shot on a day that started with a 90-minute frost delay and continued with spells of heavy rain, sunshine, and a chill wind.

For Lowry, it ended in deep disappointment, one of 12 golfers who managed to play off the 18th tee before the klaxon sounded to call the day’s play to halt. Under the light of the moon over the Antrim parkland course’s final par-five hole, there was the strange sight of a fairway packed with golfers and caddies all trying to avoid the inconvenience of returning Saturday morning to finish their rounds.

Lowry’s bright green shirt marked him out from the crowd of woolly hats and waterproofs as his second shot finished 30 yards short of the pin. He needed to hole his chip for an eagle to give him a chance of making the weekend but it missed and the hero of Portrush 14 months ago had to make do with a par that left him with a two-over 72 and outside the cutline on seven over for the week.

The pivotal moment in his demise was the brutish par-five 10th hole, which Lowry bogeyed for the second time this week.

“The 10th was an absolute killer, a huge momentum killer as well,” he said. “I played nicely on the front nine, it was playing so tough out there and it was hard to see where the birdies were going to come from and then I hit it into four feet on 10 and three-putted.

“That’s just the way it’s been going at the minute. I still fought to the very end. I had a bad tee shot off 13 and hit it into the water and made five there. I made a good birdie at 14 and gave myself a good few chances on the way in.

“I hit a great wedge shot into 17 that pitched right at the hole and spun back 20 feet which was downwind and the greens hadn’t been spinning that much so that was disappointing and obviously that was my last chance because you’re not going to eagle the last into that wind and especially into the dark. I’m disappointed, but it is what it is.”

Lowry earned praise for playing the Irish Open days after a demanding US Open at the challenging Winged Foot. Yet the 2009 champion had insisted he wanted more than just good copy for his appearance. Both Lowry and Padraig Harrington’s presence at Galgorm Castle was a boost for a tournament that had lost its Rolex Series status and many of its star names due to its rearranged date in the wake of the US Open.

So the loss of both Lowry and three-time major champion Harrington, who bogeyed the last to slip to six over, just the wrong side of the likely cutline, has been a blow.

“I’m very disappointed to be going home and I hate missing the cut at the Irish Open and I want to be here for the weekend,” Lowry said.

“It’s not great for the tournament that myself and Padraig are going home. That’s disappointing for everyone involved but I came up here and gave it my best shot and I did what I did and that’s all I could do.”

Lowry must now quarantine before looking to return to parental duties after nine weeks separated from his family on the PGA Tour. He will eventually prepare for the Masters in November, but not yet.

“I’ve no choice, for the next while, I’ve got to sit at home. I’ll definitely leave the clubs down for a couple of weeks. But the only option for me to see some of my friends is to play a round of golf with them so maybe that’s what I’m going to have to do!

“I’m definitely taking a little break now with my family. I’ve been away from them for a long time. I’m looking forward to doing all the little, simple things with them like walking Iris down to school, bringing her down to the playground. Just simple things people like doing. It’s been a long stint in America and I’m looking forward to a few weeks off.

“I can stand here and make all the excuses in the world. I think being away for so long definitely didn’t help my performance over the last four weeks, but that’s no excuse. I’m a professional golfer, I still need to be able to go out and perform when I go play.”