Mission accomplished for history-maker Brendan Lawlor

He may not be around for the weekend at The Belfry but just teeing it up at the ISPS HANDA UK Championship means a job well done for Ireland’s Brendan Lawlor.

The 22-year-old professional made history on day one at the storied course near Birmingham on Thursday as he became the first disability golfer to play in a European Tour event. Lawlor, who has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome which is characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs, shot an opening-round 84, 12 over par, that means he is almost certainly heading for an early exit from The Belfry as a victim of the halfway cut on Friday evening. Yet for the Louth man, playing out of Carton House, the score was secondary to raising awareness for disability golf.

“It felt amazing, the company of Richard (McEvoy) and Jeff (Winther) was fantastic. The back nine was a bit tough. I got off to a flier, I was one under after three. I really enjoyed today,” Lawlor said.

“I didn't shoot the best score but it's not about the score today. The coverage over the last few days, people texting and on Instagram, looking at EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association). That's the reason why I'm here this week.

“I really enjoyed myself. We had the last nine holes with a bit of rain, but I'm used to it. Coming from Ireland I play in this all the time. It's a week to change my life and other people's lives, so just go out and enjoy it and that's what I did. I didn't have any expectations of scores. I'm just so grateful to be competing on the same stage as these guys.”

Just receiving the tournament sponsors’ invitation - he is also an ISPS ambassador - was a thrill for Lawlor, who is ranked fourth in the world rankings for disability golfers.

“I was jumping up and down all over the place. When I got the call I was in Lahinch with a few friends and got it when we were having dinner. Mark (McDonnell) from Modest! Golf called and said an invite had been extended for the ISPS Handa UK Championship. It was just incredible. What ISPS Handa represent, they have asked me to be an ambassador this year as well. It's a great role."

Lawlor will also play in next week’s Challenge Tour event, the NI Open at Galgorm and will be better for his European Tour debut experience.

“The nerves... I'm still a bit shaky. No, the nerves were fine, just the usual first tee nerves. I hit a good one down the middle on the first and sort of relaxed then. I really enjoyed myself today.”