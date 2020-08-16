'I don't like getting hit!': Why Mullingar Scratch champ Jason Rackard opted for golf over his hurling heritage

Hurling’s loss was golf’s gain as Enniscorthy’s Jason Rackard etched his name alongside the greats with a superb two-stroke win in the prestigious Mullingar Scratch Trophy.

The 6'5" 31-year-old leftie stood head and shoulders above the rest in the Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt and Pinergy sponsored strokeplay classic, which was reduced to 54 holes after Saturday’s second round was cancelled following a lengthy morning fog delay.

Tied for third overnight, three shots behind Carton House’s Marc Boucher after an opening 70, the Wexford talent fired eight birdies in a magnificent, seven-under par 65 yesterday morning to lead by four shots on nine-under par from Amateur champion James Sugrue, Portmarnock’s James Temple and Kilkenny’s Mark Power.

In the end, he closed with a one-under 71 to win by two strokes on 10-under 206 from Castle’s Robert Moran, who birdied the first, sixth, eighth and ninth to turn in 31 to snatch a share of the lead.

Rackard had bogeyed the second and eighth to fall back to seven-under but he showed his class down the stretch to pull clear with birdies at the 12th, 14th and 16th and secure the biggest win of his career.

“It’s unbelievable,” said the winner, who is a grand-nephew of the great Wexford hurling triumvirate of Nicky, Bobby and Billy Rackard - his grandfather’s brothers.

“I am still in shock but I played lovely golf. This morning was probably the best round of golf that I have ever played. Then this afternoon I played lovely again. I am thrilled.” Moran put up a great performance to finish second on eight-under after a 67 with Amateur champion Sugrue third six-under after closing rounds of 69 and 71.

The Castle golfer eagled the 16th to lead on nine-under but Rackard chipped and putted for birdie at the 14th, got up and down for a great par at the 15th, then hit a 194-yard eight iron to eight feet at the 16th and two-putted for birdie.

As Moran bogeyed the 17th after a pulled tee shot and eventually parred the last for a 67 to set the target at eight-under, Rackard produced a nerveless finish to close out a famous victory.

While his eagle putt was low on the 16th, he tapped in for birdie to go two clear, then finished with two pars, two-putting from the fringe at the last for a 71.

Having rededicated himself to golf in 2010, Rackard helped Enniscorthy win the Barton Cup and the Leinster pennant in the Barton Shield the following year.

Hurling was on the back burner after that and buoyed by beating Caolan Rafferty en route to the last 16 in the South last year, he hasn’t looked back.

“That gave me belief,” he said of his win over holder Rafferty at Lahinch. “The hurling? I played up until three years ago but I prefer the golf. I don’t like getting hit!”

Mullingar Scratch Trophy, Mullingar GC.

206 J Rackard (Enniscorthy), 70, 65, 71; 208 R Moran (Castle), 71, 70, 67; 210 J Sugrue (Mallow), 70, 69, 71; 211 C Rafferty (Dundalk), 72, 69, 70; M Power (Kilkenny), 68, 71, 72; 212 J Doherty (Carton House), 73, 72, 67; 213 J Temple (Portmarnock), 70, 69, 74; A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), 68, 73, 72; M Boucher (Carton House), 67, 74, 72; 214 L Nolan (Galway), 74, 71, 69; J Mc Donnell (Forrest Little), 73, 71, 70; M Kennedy (Royal Dublin), 70, 73, 71; 215 G Ward (Kinsale), 73, 68, 74; J Hill (Galgorm Castle), 70, 72, 73; 216 L Grehan (Mullingar), 70, 73, 73; A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), 70, 72, 74; 217 P O'Keeffe (Douglas), 72, 73, 72; D Shiel (Powerscourt), 71, 72, 74; 218 J Hewitt (Tandragee), 74, 71, 73; J Whelan (Newlands), 71, 73, 74; 219 J Byrne (Baltinglass), 74, 71, 74; C Ccampbell (Warrenpoint), 73, 72, 74; R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 74, 73; J McCabe (Roganstown), 71, 76, 72; 220 D Keating (Seapoint), 74, 74, 72; D Kitt (Athenry), 73, 72, 75; A Ryan (Thurles), 70, 73, 77; 221 T McLarnon (Massereene), 74, 74, 73; S Carter (Royal Dublin), 71, 77, 73; R McCrudden(Royal Portrush), 70, 73, 78; 222 G Dunne (Co. Louth), 74, 75, 73; M McClean (Malone), 74, 74, 74; A McCormack (Castletroy), 74, 74, 74; 224 E Sullivan (Carton House), 72, 78, 74; 225 G Lappin (Belvoir Park), 74, 76, 75; D Morgan (Carton House), 74, 73, 78; 226 S Murphy (Portumna), 74, 78, 74; S Hogan (Nenagh), 74, 77, 75; R Latimer (Knock), 71, 81, 74.