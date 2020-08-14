Galgorm Castle in Antrim to host DDF Irish Open next month

The European Tour has confirmed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will take place next month but with a switch from Mount Juliet to Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Co. Antrim.

Originally scheduled for the Co. Kilkenny venue from May 28-31, the Rolex Series event was postponed on March 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there had been fears it would not reappear on the European Tour’s revised post-lockdown 2020 tournament roster.

The subsequent postponement of the 2020 Ryder Cup, however, has freed up September 24-27 for the Irish Open to go ahead, although not as a Rolex Series tournament.

The public health emergency has still meant plenty of adaptation with the Tour deciding to switch the tournament from the Republic of Ireland, where quarantine restrictions for travellers into the country are ongoing and a ban on mass gatherings of more than 200 people remains in place, to Northern Ireland where it will be subject to similar guidelines to the “UK Swing’ events, including being played behind closed doors at Galgorm, near Ballymena.

The Tour said planning remained ongoing for the tournament to return to Mount Juliet in 2021 “providing all health guidelines in place at that time can be met”.

Mount Juliet’s temporary loss is a huge gain for Galgorm, which will host its maiden national Open as the tournament revisits the North for the first time since Portstewart staged the event in 2017. It will be the fourth staging in Northern Ireland since 2012.

There is also an economic fallout with the loss of Rolex Series status also meaning a drop in prize fund from €6 million to €1.25m, an experience shared by many of the rearranged 2020 tournaments.

In a statement issued on Friday, the European Tour said it will announce full plans for the Rolex Series in due course and added: “The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will, however, continue to drive Ireland’s status as a future Ryder Cup host country, the synergy even stronger given the fact that now, the centenary of The Ryder Cup and the centenary of the Irish Open both fall in 2027.” European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is an integral part of the European Tour’s schedule and despite the obvious challenges of staging any event in the current circumstances, we felt it was important to continue with the tournament providing we could do so safely.

“We did that, first and foremost with the support of Colm McLoughlin and everyone involved with our title sponsor Dubai Duty Free who once again showed commitment and understanding of the current global situation, and proved what a wonderful partner of the European Tour they are.

“We also did it with the support of the Northern Ireland Executive who deserve our sincere thanks.

“With the ongoing restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, we opted to move the tournament to Northern Ireland and are extremely grateful to Gary Henry and everyone at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort for stepping up to host us.

“I also want to thank Damien Gaffney and everyone at Mount Juliet, our original venue. Everyone at the Kilkenny course was ready to host the tournament this year until circumstances outside their control made that an impossibility. Hopefully, things will be different next year to allow us to return.”