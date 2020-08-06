Shane Lowry gears up for some long-overdue major pressure

There aren’t many guarantees in golf, but generally you can always find the player who won the previous major championship standing at the microphone before the next major tees off. Memories, however, can fade over the course of 13 months, so perhaps PGA Championship officials can be forgiven for needing to scramble to make Shane Lowry an 11th-hour addition to the interview schedule.

Even Lowry has a hard time believing that his inspiring homespun victory 382 days ago at Royal Portush was the last time golf crowned a major champ.

“I am the most recent major champion,” he said with a chuckle yesterday, “although it doesn't feel like it because it was so long ago. But yeah, I'm happy to be back playing a major championship.”

Lowry will receive no applause when he’s finally introduced on the first tee this morning at Harding Park as the reigning Open champion golfer of the year – plus one. All the usual spoils of victory have been lost in the COVID-19 world we now live in. He finds no blessings in disguise at the unplanned break with his family, home gym and television binging. Or an extra year with the Claret Jug, since the Open was cancelled and pushed to 2021.

“I was so looking forward to going to Augusta in April as the Open Champion,” Lowry said. “I was looking forward to going to Ireland to play the Irish Open at Mount Juliet, a place that I love. And (returning) as the Open Champion and just getting to enjoy and all that. All these tournaments, yes, it's great to be back playing golf, but it would be better if things were just normal and we were playing in front of crowds and you were getting the chance to live life normally.”

There’s nothing normal about Lowry’s life these days. He had to kiss his wife, Wendy, and 3-year-old daughter, Iris, goodbye for what will turn out to be four months away in the U.S. since the PGA Tour’s reboot in June through the U.S. Open in September.

“I'm not going off to war,” he said of his perspective. “I'm going to play golf. It's not the end of the world. It's strange times in our life, and it's something that I have to do. It's not easy, but it's fine. …

“As it stands, I'm probably out here until after the U.S. Open because even if I don't get in the FedEx (playoffs), when I have to go home to Ireland I have to quarantine for two weeks so that doesn't really make much sense.”

Lowry’s goal is to make the sacrifice for his career pay off with a stretch of big-time events from now through the Masters in November. He started to see promise in that last week with a tie for sixth in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. It was his first week with caddie Bo Martin back on his bag, and the reunion showed dividends.

“I feel like I've been playing good golf recently, and I've really struggled on the greens,” he said. “I've been on my own trying to figure it out for myself. I hadn't seen my coach, Neil (Manchip), since March. Hadn't seen Bo since March. I don't want to throw too many flowers at him and give him too much press, but it was good to have Bo back on the bag last week.”

It should make Lowry, as well as Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell, feel right at home.

“It's just going to be a bit of a slog out there, but I'm looking forward to it because I like weeks like this,” Lowry said of ninth PGA Championship. “I think it's mentally challenging. … There is a bit of luck involved, but then there's no crowds to trample down the rough where there normally is.” Lowry is not one of those try-to-peak-four-times-a-year golfers. He approaches majors in the same pragmatic way he approaches every tournament he tees it up in – do your best and see what happens. If he holes a few putts, he feels he might make a decent show of it.

“I just kind of warm up and practice and prepare as best I can and see what it gives me on that given week,” said Lowry, who finished tied for eighth in 2019 at Bethpage. “Look, if I bring my best golf, I can be there. But it does need my best golf. … I try and lower expectations as much as I can on a week like this. I just try and go out and worry about what I'm going to shoot (Thursday) first, and you know, keep going from there.” While McIlroy is off two groups behind him with world No. 1 Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, Lowry heads out in the morning in the PGA’s other marquee group with two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and reigning U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland. Lowry and Koepka have played often in Florida during the shutdown.

Koepka, who enjoys Lowry’s company and humour when they compete, tips him as one of the contenders to watch this week at Harding Park.

“Shane is a good player,” Koepka said Tuesday. “Drives it really well. He hits a tight little draw. Great short game, and he's going to be right there come Sunday.” Lowry shrugged off the praise from the tournament favorite. “Look, Brooks is standing here, and when he gets asked about someone, he's not going to speak badly of them,” he said, having obviously not seen Koepka’s past press comments about Bryson DeChambeau or Patrick Reed.

“It's nice to be able to play with some of the best players in the world, and I was fortunate enough to be able to do that (with Brooks) during lockdown.”

Whether or not having won the Open allows Lowry to play more freely with a major under his belt is something he’ll finally get a chance to discover on his own.

But the PGA and upcoming U.S. Open present challenges players have never faced before on major stages devoid of the extra pressure and energy that spectators present.

Lowry hopes his experience contending last week under similar circumstances in the WGC serves him well.

“I did feel the heat a little bit coming down the stretch on Sunday, which was nice, because I hadn't been in the situation since we started playing without fans,” he said. “I know if I have a chance (this) Sunday I'll probably feel it a little bit, but it'll be nice to be in that situation. Will it be the same as if there was 40,000 people out there? No, absolutely not. But I still think everybody knows how much these tournaments mean, and everybody knows how much they want to win one of these things.”