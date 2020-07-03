Seamus Power storms into the lead on PGA Tour

The Waterford golfer backed up his first-round 67 with an impressive 66, as he remains without a bogey to his name after 36 holes.
Seamus Power storms into the lead on PGA Tour
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 20:50 PM
Stephen Barry

Waterford's Seamus Power has jumped into a share of the lead at the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Power backed up his first-round 67 with an impressive 66, as he remains without a bogey to his name after 36 holes.

He rolled in a 46-foot birdie putt on 2 to get his round off to a flying start, before gaining another shot on the third. Further smart work around the turn saw him pick off short-range birdie openings on 7, 10, 13, and 14 as he motored to 11-under par.

That sees him rubbing shoulders with co-leaders world no. 10 Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, and Mark Hubbard. Chris Kirk, midway through his round, has also hit the 11-under mark.

Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, with his average drive carrying 325 yards this week.

Having lost his card last year, Power has certainly made the most of his opportunities on his third PGA Tour start of 2020, following up on top-40 finishes before lockdown at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach and Puerto Rico Open.

More in this section

Betfred British Masters - Day Three - Close House Golf Club Perfect Paratore leads despite Horsfield's triple-eagle surge at British Masters
The Open Championship 2019 - Day Two - Royal Portrush Golf Club Tiger Woods confirms he will not play again before US PGA Championship
Robin Dawson, Sinead Heraty, John Treacy, Pat Finn, Cormac Sharvin, Leona Maguire and Des Smyth 24/4/2019 Irish teams to skip European Championships
golfplace: detroitperson: seamus powerperson: powerperson: bryson dechambeauperson: matthew wolffperson: mark hubbardperson: chris kirkevent: pga tourevent: pga tour's rocket mortgage classicevent: ;t pebble beachevent: puerto rico openorganisation: waterford

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up