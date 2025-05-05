Galway clinch fourth Connacht title in a row with dramatic Mayo win

Galway 1-17 Mayo 1-15

For Pádraic Joyce’s Galway, this was the ultimate triumph. It wasn’t a perfect performance but it was full of his most treasured values: hard-nosed resilience, composure in the clutch, a sprinkling of class and a little luck.

The provincial decider was as much a mathematical equation as it was a game of football. Take 27,137 eager supporters, add a myriad of physical contests and controversy, subtract Mayo’s two two-pointers from Galway’s three, disregard one last-gasp Matthew Ruane kick that would have levelled it and what do you get? A maroon pitch invasion. Galway’s first Connacht SFC four-in-a-row since 1966. The team bus blaring its horn as it snaked out of MacHale Park in front of the devastated neighbours.

Mayo’s pain was already unbearable by that point. This was yet another close encounter that they let slip away in the clutch. The half-time score of 1-11 to 1-3 was deceptive. Stephen Coen won the toss but opted to go against the wind. Kevin McStay had a plan for Castlebar. Plenty of it worked. It wasn’t enough.

Ryan O’Donoghue tried to shake off Johnny McGrath by moving to centre-forward. The All-Star kicked two early frees - one earned by Aidan O’Shea and the other for a breach - before the excellent Darren McHale struck a superb goal. He collected on the 45, fed Davitt Neary, raced in for the return and found the net despite McGrath’s best efforts on the goal line.

Galway had their own strategy too. Their first six shots were from outside the arc. Paul Conroy kicked three, one from a free, one with his left leg and one with his right. If Mayo thought McGrath would be uncomfortable out the field on O’Donoghue, they were wrong. The Caherlistrane defender is a centre-back for his club. He raced away from his marker and was fouled by Matthew Ruane for a penalty. It looked soft. Matthew Tierney hardly cared as he smashed past Colm Reape.

By the 54 minute mark, Mayo were level. Their composure from that juncture on will haunt them. Jordan Flynn kicked a wide, his fourth of the afternoon. Paul Towey had three unsuccessful attempts. One was denied by an extraordinary Dylan McHugh block. In total they had 28 shots compared to Galway’s 22. Despite the gall advantage, they failed to score from play for the final 15 minutes.

A long-range O’Donoghue free was tipped over, meaning it only counted as one point rather than two. Last year’s Connacht final hero Connor Gleeson produced another huge save moments later to push an Enda Hession goal shot around the post. Colm Reape came forward to convert the 45.

Joyce’s charges then came to the fore. Paul Conroy would later be named Man of the Match but the awesome Cillian McDaid must have rivalled him such was his output throughout. The highlight reel will show an immense solo run and score into the breeze to push Galway one clear again. The game tape will reveal relentless support running all day long.

A short kickout to Rory Brickenden nearly ended in disaster as he ultimately fouled Robert Finnerty. As it was, the blow was crippling. He received a black card and Finnerty slotted the free. After the hooter sounded, Ruane had one last shot at an equaliser. That drifted wide too.

The temptation for Mayo will be to curse their luck, bemoan close calls, lament the string of missed chances. None of that came out of nowhere. Too often this side has lagged down the home straight, losing tight games to Dublin (2024 group), Derry (2024 preliminary quarter-final) and Galway (2024 Connacht final). There is a consistent problem here. Group 1 is tough but the fact that fourth seeds Cavan are up first does give them a small window to find a solution.

Galway’s task does not get any easier with that Group 4 bear pit. Still, they dug out a victory without Shane Walsh and Damien Comer. Footballer of the Year nominee John Maher was replaced at half-time due to a dead leg. A wounded Dublin travelling to Salthill in two weeks’ time is a dangerous proposition. They have enough reason now not to fear it.

Scorers for Mayo: R. O’Donoghue 0-9 (6 frees, 1 tp); frees; D. McHale 1-2; M. Ruane 0-2 (1 tp); D. Neary, C. Reape (45) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: P. Conroy 0-7 (2 tp, 1 tpf); R. Finnerty 0-4 (3 frees); M. Tierney 1-1 (1 pen); C. McDaid 0-2; M. Thompson, S. Kelly, L O Conghaile 0-1 each.

Mayo: C. Reape; J. Coyne, D. McHugh, R. Brickenden; E. Hession, D. McBrien, S. Coen; M. Ruane, J. Flynn; D. O’Connor, R. O’Donoghue, J. Carney; D. McHale, A. O’Shea, D. Neary.

Subs: S. Callinan for McBrien (9), P. Towey for O’Connor (half-time), F. Boland for Neary (61), F. Kelly for McHale (66).

Black card: R. Brickenden (61).

Galway: C. Gleeson; J. Glynn, S. Fitzgerald, L. Silke; D. McHugh, J. McGrath, S. Mulkerrin; P. Conroy, S. Kelly; C. D’Arcy, J. Maher, C. McDaid; M. Tierney, R. Finnerty, M. Thompson.

Subs: C. Sweeney for Maher (half-time), K. Molloy for Fitzgerald (41), C. Hernon for Mulkerrin (49), P. Cooke for Sweeney (61), L Ó Conghaile for Thompson (65).

Black card: M. Tierney (69).

Referee: P. Neilan (Roscommon).