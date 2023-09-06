Tipperary great Seamus Callanan announces inter-county retirement

Three-time All-Ireland winner with Tipperary Seamus Callanan has announced his inter-county retirement.

The 2019 Hurler of the Year had a 16-year inter-county career and captained his county to All-Ireland glory in 2019.

The Drom and Inch man won four All-Stars, including three in a row from 2014-16.

The 34-year-old is Tipperary's record goalscorer in the Championship having found the net 36 times.

He made his inter-county debut in 2008 before winning his first two All-Irelands in 2010 and 2016.

He also won six Munster SHC titles and one Allianz Hurling League title.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Callanan said:

"After 16 years as a Tipperary senior hurler, I have decided to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling. Playing for Tipperary has always been a huge privilege for me, and I am very grateful to have had such an enjoyable career with so many great memories.

"The highlight of my playing career was undoubtedly captaining Tipperary to All-Ireland success in 2019. Coming back to Tipperary and Drom and Inch with the Liam McCarthy Cup is something I will treasure forever. I will always be very grateful to Liam Sheedy for entrusting me with the role of captain.

"I wish to thank all the Tipperary players I had the pleasure of calling my teammates since 2008. I have made lifelong friends and feel honoured to have taken to the pitch with some of the greatest hurlers who ever wore the Tipperary jersey. I am also grateful to all the managers and backroom teams who gave me so much support and guidance through the years."

Callanan singled out Eamon O'Shea for special praise calling him a mentor and friend.

"I have been fortunate to meet many great people during my time hurling with Tipperary and through the GAA, but Eamon O’Shea was special amongst them all. As a mentor and friend, his guidance had a significant impact on my career, and I want to thank him most sincerely.

"A special thank you to the Tipperary County Board, Tipperary Supporters Club, Tipperary team sponsors and the GPA who have always been very supportive. I wish to thank each and every Tipperary supporter, who I am proud to have been able to represent in wearing the blue and gold.

"To my club, Drom and Inch, who laid the foundations for my career, my sincerest thanks to you all. Representing our club on the inter county stage has been something that has always filled me with immense pride. I couldn’t be associated with a better group of people, and I look forward to lining out with Drom and Inch for many years to come.

"Finally, I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2024. I have no doubt that the players and management have the ability and commitment to bring more success to the county and I look forward to being amongst the Tipperary supporters cheering them on."

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill thanked Callanan for his commitment to the county.

Cahill said “I have been privileged to have known and managed Seamus if only for a short period of time. Seamus leaves us with countless memorable moments and a legacy that will inspire future generations of young hurlers not just in Tipperary but across Ireland, he owes nothing to Tipperary and I wish him the very best in to the future”.