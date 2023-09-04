Cian Darcy's goal changed the game admits Sarsfields manager John Crowley

Sarsfields 4-19 Newtownshandrum 1-18

Sarsfields backed up their win over St Finbarr’s in Round 2 of the PSHC with a second impressive display on Sunday afternoon to book their place in the quarter finals of the county’s top hurling competition – seeing off Newtownshandrum in Mallow to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Sars manager, John Crowley was obviously delighted with the result and the way his side played in the second half and at the full time whistle paid tribute to both his charges and the opposition.

“It’s knockout championship so it is always going to be like that (tight)” beamed Crowley after what was a challenging day on the line.

“You are not going to come up here to Mallow and take on someone like Newtown and get a soft game - we knew what they would bring, they are a very proud club with loads of fantastic hurlers but that goal (Cian Darcy’s) just after half time changed the tone of the game.”

Sars didn’t have things their own way with Jamie Coughlan causing havoc in the full back line – something Crowley and his backroom team had to address at half time.

“Sure you would expect nothing less from a player like Jamie. He is a class player, always was. Having said that, I thought Paul (Leopold) did alright on Jamie and we changed things around a little too at half time to change our system.”

Newtown were hugely impressive in the opening half as they took the battle to Sarsfields from the first whistle but the second half saw the boys in blue power-on cruising to an all or nothing tie with The Rockies in a couple of weeks’ time.

Led on the pitch by the scores of Aaron Myers (2-10 in total), Sarsfields had to weather a storm that lasted well over 30 minutes.

Myers’ brace of goals as well as majors from Cian Darcy and second half substitute Shane O’Regan will be the main reasons identified for the win but the Sars’ resolve can’t be understated..

For Newtown, former Cork star Coughlan was more than a little of an annoyance to the victors, with current Cork player Tim O’Mahony also on his game as was Cathal Naughton in the corner and Kieran O’Sullivan at full back.

The North Cork side opened with a flourish, Coughlan bagging a quick 1-2 - Myers’s frees keeping Sars in it for most of the first half.

O’Mahony, John Geary and Naughton added to Coughlan’s spree and Newton hit the dressing rooms leading by 1-9 to 0-11.

The second half started as the first had concluded with a Coughlan free the goal from Darcy put his side in front for the first time in the match.

The sides traded scores for the next 10 minutes before Myers’ bagged his first goal which was quickly followed by O’Regan’s major – he was only on the pitch a minute.

Sars had one last ace up their sleeve, a second Myers goal late on – the right result on the day but hard on a Newtown side that were well in this for 45+ minutes.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers 2-10 (seven frees, one sixty five); S O’Regan 1-1; C Darcy 1-0; J O’Connor, K Murphy, C McCarthy 0-2 each; B Murphy, L Hackett 0-1 each.

Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan 1-7 (four frees); T O’Mahony 0-5 (three frees, one sixty five); R Troy 0-2 (one sixty five), C O’Brien, J Geary, C Naughton, M Thompson 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; P Leopold, C Leahy, C McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliot; K Murphy, D Kearney; J O’Connor, C Darcy, J Sweeney; D Hogan, C McCarthy, A Myers.

Subs: L Hackett for C Darcy (41), C O’Sullivan for K Walsh (42), S O’Regan for J Sweeney (49), R O’Brien for D Hogan (51), E O’Sullivan for C McCarthy (60).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; M Ryan, K O’Sullivan, R Troy; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony, D Hawe; C Bowles, C Twomey; J Coughlan, C O’Brien, D O’Connor; R Geary, J Geary, C Naughton.

Subs: J Twomey for J Geary (Half Time), S Griffin for M Ryan (inj) (36), M Thompson for D O’Connor (48), S Minihane for S Griffin (53), P Noonan for C Bowles (53).

Referee: Wayne King (Kilbrin)