Battling Charleville pull off unlikely win over Douglas to progress

Charleville 2-18 Douglas 0-21

Even though the odds were stacked high against Charleville, they ground out a remarkable victory in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC final Group B game in the sweltering heat at Mourneabbey on Sunday. It was a match they needed to win to keep their hopes of a knockout place alive. Simple as that.

There was no Darragh Fitzgibbon, who is recovering from surgery he had last week on a foot injury. He was a monumental loss. And just on the brink of half-time they were reduced to 14 men when Oran O’Connell received a second yellow card.

The result means they top their group and they will play champions St Finbarr’s in the quarter-final, sending Douglas to second place and a meeting with Imokilly - the city team were already assured of qualification before any ball was hit.

But boy, did Mark Foley’s men make hard work of it.

In the first-half alone and with the wind behind them, they coughed up three goal chances, and their wide count was nine, as against nil for Douglas.

Crucially though, they had their noses in front at the break, 2-8 to 0-12.

Once Jack Doyle found his radar, his sharp shooting from placed balls kept them in control.

They got a tonic start with a Conor Buckley goal in the third minute. A great move started by captain Jack Meade to Jack O’Callaghan who found the incredibly hard-working Tim Hawe, laying off to Buckley.

Douglas began to settle and by the quarter hour mark, they moved 0-10 to 1-3 ahead with six different scorers including free-taker Shane Kingston who top-scored with 12 points.

But Charleville showed they had the nerve for this, and outhit their opponents 1-5 to 0-2 - the goal from Andrew Cagney seven minutes from the break - to go to the dressing-room 2-8 to 0-12 in front.

Midfielder Cillian O’Donovan’s second point cut the deficit to one, as another green flag opportunity was wasted by the north Cork side.

Significantly though, Douglas did similar at the other end, when Shane Kingston’s penalty was stopped by Cian Collins.

It spurred Charleville on. Danny O’Flynn, Jack Doyle (2) and Jack O’Callaghan points left it 2-13 to 0-14 after 50 minutes.

They extended the advantage to six points.

Douglas brought it back to a goal on two occasions, but Charleville held on for dear life.

Scorers for Charleville: J Doyle (0-11, 0-7 frees), A Cagney (1-2), C Buckley (1-0), G Kelleher (0-3), J O’Callaghan and D O’Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (0-12, 0-8 frees), C Kingston and C O’Donovan (0-2 each), E Dolan, S Moylan, A Cadogan, S Bourke and E Cadogan (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade (Capt), F Cagney; A Dennehy, J Buckley, M O’Flynn; J O’Callaghan, D O’Flynn; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle; T Hawe, A Cagney, O O’Connell.

Subs: J Madigan for A Cagney (bs 10-12), D Forde for G Kelleher (52), J Madigan for A Cagney (54), R Carroll for M O’Flynn, J O’Brien for C Buckley (both 61).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy (Capt), B O’Neill, M Howell; K McSweeney, M Harrington, S Donegan; C O’Donovan, C Baldwin; E Dolan, C Kingston, S Moylan; A Cadogan, B Hartnett, S Kingston.

Subs: E Cadogan for M Harrington (bs 5-7), B Turnbull for K McSweeney (half-time), E Cadogan for M Harrington (bs 31-ht), S Bourke for E Dolan (half-time), E Cadogan for C Baldwin (47).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).