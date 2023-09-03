Brilliant Bishopstown send Glen Rovers into Cork SHC relegation play-off final

Bishopstown 2-21 Glen Rovers 2-19

A majestic performance from Bishopstown as they sent Glen Rovers into the relegation play-off final after a thriller in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening.

Both sides came into this encounter without any points with a relegation play-off final looming for the losers. Glen Rovers head for a do-or-die contest against Kanturk with top flight survival on the line.

It was a frenetic start with both sides trading points inside a minute before Bishopstown, who changed management since their last game, went in front through a Conor Hegarty point. The sides swapped white flags before Glen Rovers billowed the back of the net through Dean Brosnan, 1-2 to 0-3 after eight minutes.

The Glen hit two of the next three points, 1-4 to 0-4 before they opened up a five-point advantage as they led 1-7 to 0-5 after 19 minutes.

Bishopstown were fighting like lions, a totally different team from previous games as they scored 1-1 to trail by just a point after 23 minutes, Brian O’Driscoll with the goal from close-range, 1-7 to 1-6.

This city derby had that championship bite in what was fundamentally a relegation play-off semi-final. The Glen hit two of the next three points to lead 1-9 to 1-7, before the team in maroon and white hit 1-1, sub David Quaid with a great goal from close-range, 2-8 to 1-9 after 29 minutes.

The Glen steadied the ship and two quick fire points before the break levelled proceedings, 1-11 to 2-8 at half-time.

Dean Brosnan, Glen Rovers fires in a close-range goal in the Premier Senior Hurling Championship Round 3. Bishopstown vs Glen Rovers at Pairc Ui Rinn. Pic: Larry Cummins

On the resumption, Bishopstown made the brighter start as O’Driscoll pointed before Stephen Lynam split the posts for the Blackpool side. The game tipped along and by the 40th minute, the Town led 2-13 to 1-14 and they were full value for it too.

The sides traded points until a pair of Horgan points levelled the game, 2-14 to 1-17 with 11 minutes remaining. Horgan then stepped up with an incredible goal, as his effort flew into the top corner of the net, 2-17 to 2-14.

The teams exchanged points before Luke Lordan cut the gap to two points after 55 minutes. In a very exciting game full of blood and thunder, the sides once more swapped white flags, 2-19 to 2-17 as the match went into injury-time.

Two long-range frees from Town goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick levelled up the match before Fitzpatrick pointed a monster free to nudge them in front. The netminder sent over another free to seal an incredible win for the Town.

Scorers for Bishopstown: B Murray 0-6, C Hegarty 0-5 (0-1 f), B O’Driscoll 1-2, C Fitzpatrick 0-4 f, L Lordan 0-3, D Quaid 1-0, D Daly 0-1.

Glen Rovers: P Horgan 1-13 (0-9 f), D Brosnan 1-2, S Lynam 0-2, E O’Leary, E Downey 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; R Foley, P Honohan, S Foley; D Daly, B Murphy, D Murray; C Hegarty, D O’Donovan; C O’Hora, B Murray, B O’Driscoll; L Lordan, T Murray, L O’Driscoll.

Subs: D Quaid for L O’Driscoll (9, inj), M O’ Driscoll for T Murray (46), D Lester for D Daly (51), B McCarthy for S Foley (51), M McStay for D O’Donovan (62).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; D Dooling, S McDonnell, A Lynch; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; C Healy, D Noonan; S Kennefick, E O’Leary, D Brosnan; L Coughlan, P Horgan, S Lynam.

Subs: Z Lynch for A Lynch (h-t), A O’Sullivan for C Healy (49).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers).