Ballincollig through to Cork PIHC semis with win over Mallow

Ballincollig 1-23 Castlelyons 3-14

Ballincollig advanced to the semi finals of the Cork PIHC on Sunday afternoon after a dogged win over Castlelyons in Mallow that warranted a significant reward.

Led in the scoring stakes by the brilliant Cian Dorgan, Ballincollig impressed from the word go and while they did have 10 wides on the day, the predominant emotion as the squad left the pitch was elation – after grabbing a spot in the last four when they could have gone out if things had finished differently.

Dorgan was clinical all game but multi score shifts from the likes of Tadgh O’Connell, Brian Keating, Steve Willis and the inspirational Dave O’Sullivan in the half back line helped Ballincollig to a very significant result.

For Castlelyons, Anthony Spillane and Alan Fenton were the main threats with a brace of goals from David Morrison keeping this one in the melting pot till the final whistle.

Coming into the game these were the two top sides in Group A with Ballincollig just edging Dungourney on scoring difference for second spot while Castlelyons went in search of a place in the semi-finals.

Castlelyons could have mathematically been caught by the side in third but it would have needed an almost unprecedented reversal in fortunes for the Imokilly side – a reversal that never looked likely.

For Ballincollig, a win was required to ensure progression with anything less taking the power out of their own hands – however with results going their way in the other group game – Ballincollig claim one of the golden tickets at the death.

From the off it was easy to identify the side that needed the win more with Ballincollig out of the traps with impressive urgency.

Collig had a goal and a point on the board before Castlelyons knew what hit them with a point from Dorgan followed quickly by a goal from Cian O’Driscoll.

The men in purple responded with a brilliant major less than 30 seconds later, Spillane raising green to kick Castlelyons into gear however Ballincollig weren’t to be deterred and five points on the bounce put them up six points with 11 minutes on the clock.

Just as it looked like the city side would push on, Castlelyons hit 2-2 in four minutes – Morrison smashed home after a super pass from Fenton.

Fenton added a brace of frees before the interval but three points from Willis as well as scores from Sexton and a monster from Barry Coleman sent the Village in at the break up by three (1-13 to 2-07).

Castlelyons were the better side in the opening few minutes of the second half and got the game back to parity after three points on the spin – Fenton again accurate from placed balls.

The pairings shared the next six points before Ballincollig went for the win with four quick points – Dorgan again key to the scoring.

Another quartet of scores followed for the victors as Castlelyons tired but a goal in injury time from Morrison cooled the Ballincollig celebrations for a few minutes more.

Ballincollig progress to the semis while for Castlelyons, a quarter final battle with Ballymartle awaits.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (0-9, 7f); S Willis, B Keating, T O’Connell (0-3 each); C O’Driscoll (1-0); D O’Sullivan (0-2); C Sexton, J Dwyer, S O’Neill (0-1 each).

Castlelyons: A Spillane (1-5); D Morrison (2-0); A Fenton (0-5, 5f); C McCarthy (0-2); O Hallihan, B Murphy (0-1 each).

BALLINCOLLIG: J Lenihan; R O’Donovan, C Moore, F Denny; D O’Sullivan, C O’Leary, C Sexton; J Dwyer, B Coleman; T O’Connell, S Willis, B Keating; S O’Neill, C Dorgan, C O’Driscoll.

Subs: B Dore for B Coleman (50), A Willis for C O’Driscoll (60).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; N O’Leary, C Barry, D Spillane; K O’Leary, C Spillane, L Sexton; J Kearney, A Fenton, S Moroney, L Doocey, C McCarthy; D Morrison, A Spillane, O Hallihan.

Subs: B Murphy for S Moroney (half time), J O’Leary for L Sexton (57).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown)