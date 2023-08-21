Inside Cork GAA Championships: 10 Talking Points from the weekend

What’s local is global…and vice versa.

Maybe nothing beats being there, especially when it’s a local derby. But the nature of rural Ireland means that, even on Championship Sundays, thoughts can often turn to the other side of the world.

Few are better at painting that scene than Knocknagree’s own John Fintan Daly. Reflecting on their crucial Cork Senior A FC win over Fermoy, he explained the numbers game: “We have three teams in the club, building from the bottom and bringing younger players in. That is the lifeblood of the development of any team. We used 18 players today, 11 are under 23.

“Four of our possible first 15 are in Australia. I have two sons there, Karl and John F. Padraig Collins and Fintan O’Connor are there too. John F won a Western Australia senior football championship last night with a team called St Finbarr’s.

“We are not going to complain. Every club has that. Fermoy have fellas in Australia too. In fact, Tomás Clancy’s brother is playing with that team in western Australia.” “Danny Cooper and Michael Doyle are injured. Gearóid Looney, one of our best young players, did his cruciate three months ago. These are all a loss.”

However it will be too close to home in the decisive final group game as Knocknagree take on neighbours Kanturk in a season-defining SAFC third round. The clubs travelled the long journey to Croke Park in 2018 when Knocknagree claimed All-Ireland junior football honours and Kanturk ton the intermediate hurling on the same weekend. They’ll be watching that one on the other side of the world.

Therese O’Callaghan

***

O'Connell hammer blow for Ballincollig

Just when Ballincollig had got their Premier SFC show back on the road came the hammer blow that half-forward Liam O’Connell has signed an AFL contract with St Kilda and will make the move over to Australia in the next fortnight.

It was with a cocktail of pride for the young lad but disappointment at his departure that Ballincollig manager Podsie O'Mahony confirmed after Sunday's win over Carrigaline that O’Connell will not line out for the club again this year. Ballincollig will sorely miss his rangy ability in the middle third, his ability to find inside players, and his competency in front of the posts.

Already without injured Cork senior Luke Fahy, O’Connell’s AFL switch will further test the depth of O’Mahony’s panel ahead of a tasty-looking local derby against Éire Óg in three weeks’ time in what amounts to a winner-takes-all tie for the second knockout spot in Group B (behind Nemo Rangers).

Not included in the starting team for the win over Carrigaline was leading marksman from last year’s campaign, Darren Murphy. He was introduced just before the break, and looks the obvious bet to fill the sizeabe shoes vacated by Cork U20 O’Connell.

Eoghan Cormican

Blues start as they mean to go on.

St Finbarr’s may not have played their best football against St Michael’s in Saturday’s Premier SFC tie but a below-par seven-point win in a game that was over by the 40th minute underlines their status as Cork’s most consistent group-stage side.

Since the format was introduced in 2020, the Barrs have won all 11 of their group games. Their total score difference is +88, an average winning margin of eight points per game.

Last year, they were top seeds and achieved a bye to the semi-finals with a points difference of +29. After two games this campaign, they are already +25 to the good over their opponents.

Nothing is certain yet in Group C but only an unimaginable points-difference landslide could prevent the Barrs progressing to the knockout stages. If they can preserve their perfect group-stage record against Douglas, they’ll be well-positioned for another ticket straight through to the final four.

Stephen Barry

***

Another Douglas disappointment

Speaking of the Barrs' southside neighbours, how much of a shock was their defeat to Mallow at Pairc Ui Rinn? By any metric, sizeable. One of several ironies is that for all of Douglas’s talent pool, when it came to the crunch, it was the Mallow bench that packed the greater punch.

Examine the closing stages of their last three championship games: Mallow outscored them by 1-8 to 0-1 last year, St Michael’s found two late goals before Seán Powter got them out of jail, and they converted just three points from 10 second-half shots n Saturday as Mallow outlasted them again.

Not only did Mallow get more of a substitute surge, Douglas missed those players they subbed off far more. Whether by coincidence or design, the three Douglas players who were yellow-carded on Saturday were substituted within four minutes of those bookings.

The leadership of captain Darragh Kelly (booked in the 29th minute and taken off at half-time) and the free-taking of Conor Russell (booked in the 37th minute and withdrawn in the 41st) were both sorely missed.

Stephen Barry

SURPRISE: Douglas' Darragh Kelly is tackled by Mallow's Sam Copps at Pairc Ui Rinn.

***

Nemo pacing themselves as ever.

There was a strong sense of deja vu about county football champions’ Nemo Rangers’ second win of the Premier SFC campaign. Sunday’s two-point victory over Éire Óg wasn’t the least bit impressive, and yet they never looked like coming off second best either.

It was the same story 12 months ago when Clon and Carbery Rangers were unconvincingly seen off in Round 3 and the quarter-final respectively by a single point on both occasions. Again, though, Nemo were never in real danger.

This knack of getting the job done when way below their best speaks to the depth of self-belief within Paul O’Donovan’s panel. Even when the point attempts aren’t going over, as was the case for so much of Sunday’s error-ridden contest, they simply don’t do panic.

As was proven last year when they eventually hit stride in the second half of the county semi-final and continued that on in the final, the season is plenty long yet for Nemo to remove the wastefulness and casualness and carelessness that spoiled their play against Éire Óg.

What’s more, with Luke Connolly slowly building after an injury and a month away in Australia supporting sister Megan, Barry O’Driscoll to return from injury, and Ross Corkery pushing hard off the bench for first-team inclusion, their performance graph is only going to rise. Expect them to keep winning and keep progressing. This group know very little else.

Eoghan Cormican

***

Wearing the mantle of favourites … (heavily).

Is the Senior A grade the most competitive football championship in Cork? O’Donovan Rossa came out on the wrong side of a 3-14 to 2-14 thriller against Kanturk and Skibb manager Gene O’Donovan has an interesting take on how teams carry the ‘favourites tag’.

“We were favourites with the bookies today and I couldn’t see why. We won our first-round against Knocknagree, and Kanturk won their first round against Fermoy. It was typical Kanturk football, it was all-out attack. They take risks. We didn’t take advantage of the risks they took today.

“Hopefully the tag will go off of us now. The favourite tag is killing teams at the moment. Look at Newcestown three weeks ago. Too much talk around the place; oh ye will beat Kanturk and ye will be through.

“We need to keep that out of our dressing-room. I’ll be honest with you, I subscribe to the Irish Examiner app and I didn’t open it at all this week. I stay away from them before matches. That is my way of dealing with it.”

Therese O’Callaghan

***

Forever battling in Baltimore.

Despite losing a second consecutive Senior AFC game, Ilen Rovers’ commendable effort in going down to west Cork rivals Newcestown, has injected that most important of ingredients - hope - into their veins.

Having been relegated from Cork football’s top tier in 2021, the Rath-Baltimore club has struggled to impact the county’s most competitive grade. However, in the weekend defeat to Newcestown, there was plenty to admire as a resurgent Dan Mac Eoin and ageless Alan Holland almost pulled off a shock win. Almost.

“A wounded animal can be a dangerous thing,” Ilen Rovers manager Colm O’Driscoll reflected.

Rovers will need to tap into their animal instincts if another west Cork rival Dohenys are to be overcome. Don’t rule it out. Under Colm O’Driscoll, this Ilen side will not go down without a fight.

Ger McCarthy

***

False advertising.

Game of the weekend turned into the bore of the weekend. Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty’s dull 0-6 each draw in the Premier SFC stalemate was a poor advert for Cork’s top grade. Yes, there was a strong wind present but still, 12 points in a Premier SFC game?

Many supporters felt shortchanged exiting Enniskeane venue. Club managers are appointed to win not entertain. So, it is hard to argue when teams set up defensively in an attempt to negotiate the group stages of a championship. But how will spectators continue to dole out €10 per head for mass defence and low-scoring affairs?

Ger McCarthy

***

Let’s not lose anyway…

The primary problem, of course, is that too many coaches are now more intent on trying not to lose rather than going for the win. In Clonakilty on Saturday, Valley Rovers were keen not to be as open as they were when they conceded 0-20 against Clonakilty in their opening fixture. They succeeded in limiting Castlehaven to 1-12, but in the second half they only managed one point as Fiachra Lynch was often a lone soldier inside the Haven ’45. But in Bandon Sunday, Bishopstown opted for the braver approach as they tried to slug it out with Dohenys. It left them open at the back, and were it not for ‘keeper Cathal Hynes, their margin of defeat could have been greater. It poses the question: more palatable to lose narrowly and negatively, or risk a chastening loss by having a go?

John Coleman

***

Meanwhile, over the Healy Pass..

One wonders how many Cork football folk down around the Beara peninsula made a border crossing into Kenmare Sunday for the big local Kerry Club SFC derby against neighbours Templenoe. Kicking ball in the picturesque Fr Breen Park, bright rays of sun streaking across Kenmare Bay in the background, what's not to like? Especially for the townies as Kenmare dug out a dramatic extra-time victory.

Kerry's Stephen O’Brien spoke to his Shamrocks team-mates in a huddle post-match, took part in a warm down and then paid his dues as one of two victorious inter-county stars, posing for photographs and signing autographs for every fan. Afterwards, that giddy cohort skipped up the road to Texaco for some soft-serve ice cream. Content.

The final score was 2-7 to 0-12. Not Kenmare’s best performance but two wins from two, safe from relegation and bouncing into a blockbuster clash with the undefeated Spa next week. A positive of the split season? O’Brien was in no doubt. “100%. I love it.”

Hard to see how any player wouldn’t.

Maurice Brosnan