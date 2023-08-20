Cork Premier JFC: Urhan control Group A, St Finbarr's two from two

Urhan took control of Group A of the Bons Secours Cork PJFC as a result of their 1-11 to 1-7 win over Ballydesmond in Kilmichael on Sunday. Ballydesmond played with the wind in the opening half and a goal from the great Donncha O’Connor helped them into a 1-3 to 0-4 interval lead. Conchubhar Harrington was in fine form for Urhan though, as he kicked 0-7 and Alan Elphick struck for 1-1 to help the Beara men to a 1-11 to 1-7 win.

That leaves Urhan on three points while St Nick’s are locked with Ballydesmond on two points after they beat Cullen by 2-9 to 1-10 in Mallow. David Dunlea had their opening goal in the first half, Donagh Coughlan claimed another after the interval before a late Nathan Goulding point helped the city side to the win. They will play Urhan in the final round while Cullen will need a win when they take on Ballydesmond.

In Group B St Finbarr’s made it two wins from two as they matched their senior team in defeating St Michael’s in Páirc Uí Rinn. They prevailed by 2-8 to 3-3 in the end, Adam Lyne and Denis O’Brien with the goals while Paul Cronin (2) and Dave Sullivan raised the green flags for Michael’s. In the other game in the group Cobh claimed a crucial 1-10 to 1-9 win over Buttevant in Killavullen to join the Avondhu side on two points. Nathan O’Connell was the main man for the islanders as he kicked 1-2 while Mark Lenehan had 1-4 for Buttevant. The final round of fixtures will see the Barr’s play Buttevant and Cobh clash with St Michael’s. Kilmurry lie on top of Group C after they recorded their second win of the campaign as they bested Kinsale by 1-9 to 0-9 in Bandon on Saturday. Lawrence Aisling’s goal was the difference between the sides in the end as the Muskerry men look to make it back-to-back county titles. Millstreet got their season back on track in Kilmurry when they defeated St James’ by 0-15 to 1-6. Darragh Cashman was outstanding for the Duhallow side as he kicked 0-2, while Shane Hickey had 0-4 and Frank Hayes scored 1-2 for the Ardfield men. It will be Millstreet against Kinsale and St James against Kilmurry in three weeks’ time.