Ballincollig get campaign back on track with six-point win

Cork Premier SFC

Ballincollig 2-12 Carrigaline 0-12

An afternoon of contrasting emotions for Ballincollig.

No sooner had they got their county championship campaign back on track with a season-saving win over Carrigaline when they were informed that half-forward Liam O’Connell has signed an AFL contract with St Kilda and so will not feature in green for the remainder of the campaign.

The AFL switch of Cork U20 midfielder O’Connell, on top of the already sidelined Cork senior Luke Fahy, means Ballincollig will be without two of their key players for next month’s winner-takes-all Group B decider against neighbours Éire Óg.

Whoever comes out on top in that mid-Cork derby will take second spot in the group behind already advanced Nemo.

O’Connell was among their more impressive performers here. Indeed, he was among the five different Ballincollig players to find the target in the second period. This healthy second-half spread was a far cry from a scoresheet of just two names first evening out against Nemo.

Ballincollig were markedly improved on their 11-point hammering at the hands of Nemo. Says you, that wouldn’t have been at all hard.

Having managed just 0-6 in total against the reigning champions, Ballincollig had matched that tally by the 23rd minute of an entertaining first half. And it was the lively Harry Ahearne who kicked their sixth of the afternoon, the midfielder bursting through the centre to land his third point of the contest.

Ahearne's contribution was all the more impressive considering he wasn’t even selected first time out, his promotion to the starting team one of four changes made by management for this crunch Round 2 fixture.

Ballincollig’s 1-6 first half total, in contrast to the aforementioned second half spread, was supplied by just two players. Along with Ahearne, corner-forward Cian Dorgan accounted for the remaining 1-3. His goal arrived on 27 minutes, the corner-forward finishing a tidy passage of play that included sub Darren Murphy and Rob Noonan.

With the sides having been level on five occasions in the opening 21 minutes, an unanswered Ballincollig 1-2 propelled Podsie O’Mahony’s charges four in front.

A Brian Coakley free on the half hour - his third point of the half - brought an end to a 12-minute barren spell for Carrigaline and left them just three adrift at the break.

But for the crossbar, they could have been level. Callum Barrett’s goal attempt on 21 minutes hit the underside of the woodwork and came back out into the danger area.

They nursed further green flag regret six minutes upon the restart. Kevin O’Reilly blazed a brilliant chance wide. This second goal opportunity was the more clearcut of the pair and so their subsequent frustration at again failing to find the net was particularly pronounced.

The inside forward did redeem himself with three points in-a-row to pare the margin to two, 1-9 to 0-10, on 45 minutes. No closer, though, did they come.

Darragh O’Mahony and half back Cian Kiely shoved Ballincollig’s advantage back out to four, and it was Cork senior Kiely who finished the game-deciding goal four minutes from the end of the regulation hour.

With only two wides in total, they were the more clinical. Their campaign has lift off. But what they hadn’t bargained for was O’Connell lifting off down under.

This second defeat for Carrigaline has put the knockout phase beyond their reach. And given the unlikelihood of them taking points off Nemo, a relegation fight seems inevitable.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (1-4, 0-1 free); C Kiely (1-1); H Ahearne (0-3); D O’Mahony (0-2); L O’Connell, R Noonan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigaline: K O’Reilly (0-4, 0-1 mark); B Coakley (0-1 mark, 0-1 free), E Desmond (0-3 each); N Coakley, J McCarthy (0-1 each).

Ballincollig: J Gibbons; F Downs, N Galvin, C Moore; J O’Connor, L Jennings, C Kiely; H Ahearne, S Dore; M Oldham, L O’Connell, P O’Neill; R Noonan, D O’Mahony, C Dorgan.

Subs: S O’Donoghue for Downs (17, inj); D Murphy for Galvin (24, inj); S O’Neill for Oldham (44); T O’Connell for Noonan (55).

Carrigaline: C Dungan; N Quirke, I Sheerin, C O’Herlihy; D King, C Barry, J McCarthy; Kieran Kavanagh, Kevin Kavanagh; C Barrett, N Coakley, E Desmond; O Barry, B Coakley, K O’Reilly.

Subs: N O’Keeffe for Barry (42); E Ryle for Barrett, P Mellett for Kieran Kavanagh (both 47); J Kelly for Desmond, K McCarthy for King (both 54).

Referee: J Bermingham.