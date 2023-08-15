Richie Kelleher warns Glen Rovers can't let relegation happen

Richie Kelleher says his Glen Rovers side need to guard against their vulnerability as they face into a de facto relegation semi-final against Bishopstown.

His troops bore the scars of their eight-point opening loss to Blackrock as they ran out of legs in the closing 24 minutes against Midleton on Sunday. They failed to score while the Magpies swooped for the final 1-11 to end their qualification hopes.

Kelleher knows all about the highs of club management, leading the Glen to back-to-back county titles in 2015 and ’16, but is equally wary of how losses can gnaw at morale.

“When we’re high, we’re high. We’re now low. When we’re low, we can go really low,” said Kelleher. “We’ve got to be mindful of that. It’s going to be hard to lift them.

“Bishopstown are in the same boat as ourselves. It’s whoever can get the mind right for that game because, at the moment, we’re very vulnerable.

“It’s tough to take. We haven’t been here, it’s new to us. We’ve just got to get our minds right now, regroup, and play for the Glen because if we don’t, we could be sucked down into a lower grade.

“We can’t have that happen. We’ve young fellas coming through. The players and myself have a responsibility to keep the show on the road as long as we can and that will be our aim.”

The Glen were the better side in the first half against Midleton and led by two before their collapse.

Kelleher chiefly attributed that breakdown to energy reserves but maintained the 12-point margin of defeat wasn't a fair reflection on the contest.

“Blackrock damaged us last week and we came in today a bit wounded. We got a response in the first half, we were in a good place, but they had the fresh legs, they had the drive. We just died a death in the end.

“We had four bad wides in a row in the second half to push us on and we missed them. That sucked the life out of us and gave them energy.

“It's an open wound, it’s hard to stop it, and good teams will do that to you. Midleton won a county a couple of years ago, they’ve beaten us a couple of times, we know how good they are.

“We couldn’t stop it, we looked legless at the back at times, but that’s because they had all the energy.

“You could say it was easy for them when you’re on top, you just drive it on. To get out of the hole that we were in, it’s very tough.

“We didn’t deserve to lose by that much but we didn’t deserve to win the match either.”

There were goal chances, including one Simon Kennefick effort which Kelleher thought had crossed the line in the first half, but they must now head into another week of reassessment.

“We did a lot of talking during the week. When you lose, you do a lot of talking. When you win, it’s seamless, you just roll into the next game.

“It’s tough to take. We’re in a relegation battle now, which we haven’t been in for a long, long time. We’ve got to get our heads up and suck up the defeat, accept where we are, and we’ve three weeks to prepare for Bishopstown.

“We’ve just got to stay positive, give it a couple of days, it’s going to hurt us, and come back and try and be as strong as we can the next day.”