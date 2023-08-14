Cork PIHC: Flying start puts Castlemartyr on way

Cork Premier IHC: Castlemartyr 3-16 Kilworth 1-15

A lightning start of 2-3 without reply inside the first ten minutes sent Castlemartyr en route to victory at Lisgoold.

Conor Whyte and Joe Stack struck the early goals as Castlemartyr lad 2-8 to 1-5 at the break, Will Condon with the goal for Kilworth.

On the resumption, Jack McGann scored within a minute to give Castlemartyr a nine-point lead.

Led by Eoin Carey, Kilworth rattled off three unanswered points and there was just three points in it entering the closing minutes. But the winners finished well, nailing the last four points.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: J Stack 1-4, M Kelly 0-6 (0-1 f), J McGann, C Whyte 1-1 each, C Slice 0-2, Barry Lawton, A Kelly 0-1 each.

Kilworth: M Sheehan 0-7 (0-6 f), E Carey 0-4, W Condon 1-1, N McNamara 0-2 (0-1 f), J Sheehan 0-1.

CASTLEMARTYR: D Coughlan; C Martin, J Lawton, B O’Tuama; D Joyce, C Whyte, J Stack; M Cosgrave, Brian Lawton; Barry Lawton, M Kelly, J McGann; E Martin, J Stack, C Sice.

Subs: E Ronayne B O’ Tuama (37, inj), A Kelly for E Martin (42), B McGann for C Sice (51), D Leahy for J McGann (57).

KILWORTH: K Heggevit; S Óg Kenneally, A O’Hara, D Twomey; K Lane, L Carey, M O’Callaghan; E Carey, B Sheehan; J Sheehan, N McNamara, L Whelan; P Riordan, W Condon, L Coffey.

Subs: R Jordan for M O’Callaghan (17), M Sheehan for P Riordan (26), J Saich for L Coffey (h-t), C Donnellan for S Óg Kenneally (51), M Gowen for A O’Hara (55, inj).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).